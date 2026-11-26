Prime Minister Rumen Radev described possible financial sanctions against Bulgaria over its excessive deficit as unfair. In Brussels, he said that the excessive-deficit procedure should not turn into a punishment for the country, which, according to him, plans a significant reduction in the deficit in 2027.

„This excessive deficit did not appear suddenly in May,“ Radev told reporters. According to him, the problem had been accumulating over previous years, while the current government had inherited an already prepared budget framework.

According to the prime minister, the European Commission is giving a positive assessment of the draft Bulgarian budget for 2027. He pointed out that the planned deficit should decrease from 5.6% in 2026 to 4.2% in 2027, and that Bulgaria is recording the highest rate of planned reduction among the countries under consideration.

Radev also rejected concerns that the procedure could lead to the suspension of European funds. „There can be no question of any suspension of EU funds,“ he said. This also includes payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the prime minister said.

What comes next in the deficit procedure

The European Commission has already moved to the next stage of the excessive-deficit procedure against Bulgaria. The Commission's documents state that the country is not sufficiently complying with the corrective budgetary trajectory for 2026, while the projected deficit for 2025 has reached 4% of gross domestic product, against a reference limit of 3%.

Radev said that any potential sanction would be relatively symbolic in size, but would have a strong reputational effect. The final decision has not been presented as an enforceable fine, but as part of a procedure on which an institutional decision is still pending.

Bulgaria will participate only in non-military aid for Ukraine

On the subject of Ukraine, the prime minister confirmed that Bulgaria is ready to participate in the non-military part of the loan of up to €45 billion proposed by the European Commission for 2027. Under the proposed division, €25 billion is earmarked for military aid, while €20 billion – for budgetary support.

Radev said that Bulgaria would not finance purchases of weapons and ammunition. He insisted that Bulgarian support should be directed to areas with compact Bulgarian populations in Ukraine. The loan proposal is among the main topics of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, which continues on November 27.

Sofia's demands regarding the EU budget

In the negotiations on the multiannual financial framework for the 2028–2034 period, Bulgaria will insist on clearer financial support for the Black Sea region. According to Radev, security spending in the region requires that it not only be mentioned in European documents, but also receive specific funding.

The prime minister described as unacceptable the approach of introducing new European own resources based on revenues from emissions trading and tobacco excise duties. According to him, such a model would place a disproportionate burden on Bulgaria.

EU leaders are also discussing future financing for Ukraine, the Union's next common budget and the renewal of the leadership of the European Central Bank. Final decisions on Bulgaria's demands and on the new loan for Kyiv are expected during the meeting.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, darik.bg, economic.bg