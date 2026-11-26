The Bulgarian oil-bearing rose now has its own place at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. For the first time, 20 plants of the Rosa damascena species, provided by the Institute for Roses and Aromatic Plants in Kazanlak, have been planted in the iconic garden complex.

The ceremony took place in the Flower Dome greenhouse with the participation of Deputy Minister of Tourism Georgi Todorov, Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Singapore Tanya Dimitrova, and Gardens by the Bay Chief Executive Officer Felix Loh. The Ministry of Tourism assisted with the logistics of delivering the plants.

“The rose is one of Bulgaria’s most beautiful and recognizable symbols, and it can represent the country to the millions of people who visit Singapore,” said Georgi Todorov. He presented the Rose Valley as an international tourist destination and described the presence of the Bulgarian rose in the complex as an opportunity to promote the country’s natural and cultural heritage in Southeast Asia.

“Bulgaria can offer tourists a combination of experiences that are difficult to find elsewhere – ancient history, cultural routes, mountains, the sea, mineral springs, wine and culinary tourism, and authentic traditions,” the Deputy Minister pointed out.

Talks on Tourism Partnerships

During his visit, Todorov met with Grace Fu – Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, who is also responsible for the country’s trade relations. Talks were also held with representatives of the Singapore Tourism Board, the Klook travel platform, and the National Association of Travel Agents in Singapore.

The discussions focused on the development of bilateral cooperation in tourism and opportunities to establish direct partnerships between businesses from Bulgaria and Singapore.

Gardens by the Bay covers 101 hectares along Marina Bay and includes three waterfront gardens. The complex is home to more than 1.5 million plants, while its main attractions include the Flower Dome, Cloud Forest, and the Supertrees vertical gardens. In December 2023, the site welcomed its 100 millionth visitor.

The planting of the Bulgarian roses coincides with preparations for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Singapore. They were established on November 20, 1967, and the anniversary will be marked in 2027.

Sources: fakti.bg