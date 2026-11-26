Here is news from a Euronews report:

„Until this morning, it was believed that four EU countries – Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria – wanted to be exempted from participating in the new €45 billion loan in support of Ukraine. However, one of them has now changed its position“



Upon arriving at the meeting, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev confirmed that our country would nevertheless participate in the loan, but only in the €20 billion portion intended for budgetary support for Kyiv. Bulgaria will not contribute to the remaining €25 billion earmarked for military aid. This is a political victory for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen“.

Let us recall: on October 10, Ursula visited Bulgaria and met with Prime Minister Rumen Radev in Varna. She undoubtedly pressured him to participate in aid for Ukraine—and now we will fork out some billion that is supposedly to be returned to us when Russia pays reparations to Ukraine.

I love Bulgarian proverbs, and two of them fit here“: „Hang on, horse, for the green grass“ and we will see the money returned „when pigs fly“.

It is common knowledge that after a war, reparations are paid only by the defeated countries. So Radev, when giving away the people's money, apparently believes that Russia will be defeated, pay reparations, and our money will be returned to us.

A painfully familiar story is repeating itself—when they need to put pressure on us, a high-ranking foreign politician visits us, and we cave in, or, as it is cynically put, „we drop our trousers“.

Back on February 5, 2012, Hillary Clinton visited Sofia for four hours, met with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, and a few days later he put an end to the Belene Nuclear Power Plant project. On June 8, 2014, US Senator John McCain visited Sofia with two other senators, and immediately after the meeting Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski announced that Bulgaria was halting work on the construction of the South Stream gas pipeline.