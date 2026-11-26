Three railcars from an empty freight train derailed between Pernik-Razpredelitelna and Razmena stations. Train services on the section were suspended at 1:46 p.m., the press center of the National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC) reported.

Emergency crews have been sent to the scene and are working to remove the railcars. Once the emergency operations are completed, the railway track will be inspected.

Because of the incident, commuter passenger trains running on the Sofia – Pernik – Sofia route via Voluyak are not operating on the section between Razmena and Pernik stations. BDZ published information about canceled trains on the section, with passengers being redirected to subsequent trains on the route.

The Section Had Also Been Closed Earlier This Year

“It is still unclear when train services will be restored,” NRIC said.

The railway section between Pernik-Razpredelitelna and Razmena was temporarily closed on January 12 because of emergency repairs. On August 23, a passenger train traveling from Pernik to Sofia derailed on another section of the line – between Vladaya and Gorna Banya.

The cause of the freight railcars’ derailment near Pernik, as well as the deadline for restoring train services, has not yet been announced. These issues will be clarified after the railcars are removed and the railway track is inspected.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg, eurocom.bg