Pablo Hernández de Cos is on track to be nominated as president of the European Central Bank after the Netherlands withdrew its support for its candidate Klaas Knot and backed the Spaniard. Reuters reported this, citing European Union officials.

The Netherlands’ change of position was negotiated by Prime Minister Rob Jetten. Hernández de Cos has thus emerged as the only candidate who could secure support from EU leaders to succeed Christine Lagarde.

Lagarde announced on 29 October that she would leave office on 7 February 2027. This is an early departure, as her term was supposed to last longer. The European Central Bank confirmed the date, and the European Council included the renewal of the institution’s leadership on the agenda of the leaders’ meeting on 26 and 27 November.

Three appointments to the ECB leadership

EU ambassadors are expected to initiate the so-called written procedure. Through it, the member states approve a recommendation to the leaders for three positions that will become vacant in the ECB leadership over the next six months.

The package includes Pablo Hernández de Cos as president of the ECB, Frenchwoman Laurence Boone as head of market operations and German economist Markus Brunnermeier as chief economist. The three candidates are part of an agreement that allocates the key posts among Spain, France and Germany.

According to Reuters, the ambassadors were due to begin the written procedure at 14:00 GMT. The recommendation must then be forwarded to the EU leaders.

Who is Lagarde’s likely successor

Hernández de Cos was governor of the Bank of Spain from 2018 to 2024. Since July 2025, he has been general manager of the Bank for International Settlements. Spain officially nominated him for the ECB post alongside Klaas Knot, who was put forward by the Netherlands. The two were the only officially declared candidates for the institution’s presidency.

Political support for Hernández de Cos, however, still does not mean a final appointment. Under the procedure, the candidacy must be recommended by the Council of the EU, after which the European Parliament and the ECB’s Governing Council must be consulted. The final decision is taken by the European Council, comprising the eurozone countries, by a qualified majority.

If the procedure is completed successfully, Hernández de Cos will take office after Lagarde’s departure in February 2027.

Sources: news.bg, malaysia.news.yahoo.com, apnews.com