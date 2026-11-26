The Sofia Municipality presented the “SOS Votes” platform, through which citizens can see how each municipal councilor voted and how the votes were distributed on the decisions of the city council.

The portal allows searches by topic, neighborhood or street. This enables users to find decisions related to the repair of a specific street, the construction of a kindergarten, municipal property or another activity affecting a particular area.

“An important part of the municipality’s work is to ensure transparency and access to public information. With this platform, we are expanding citizens’ opportunities to obtain information and analyze data,” said Svetlin Nenov, Sofia’s Deputy Mayor for Digitalization and Information Systems.

What can be checked

At the time of the platform’s presentation, it included 3,469 roll-call votes on 2,685 decisions from 64 meetings of the Sofia Municipal Council. The latest meeting included was held on November 5, 2026, and the data is updated automatically after the relevant minutes are approved.

For each vote, the platform indicates whether the proposal was adopted, what exactly the decision was and how each councilor voted. Users can also track whether a proposal was amended during the discussion, as well as how positions on it developed at different meetings.

The topics include Sofia’s budget, investment in public transport, the management of municipal companies, municipal property and the rules governing the urban environment.

Reports on political groups

“SOS Votes” shows how the voting patterns of political groups change and how often different parties support the same decisions. The platform also features a unity indicator, which measures the share of attending councilors from a given group who voted in line with the majority of their colleagues.

A separate report makes it possible to track how individual councilors’ votes correspond to the position of their political group. It also includes information on municipal councilors elected from party lists who subsequently became independent.

The platform uses minutes from Sofia Municipal Council meetings for the period from November 13, 2023, to September 24, 2026. Under the current rules, roll-call votes are recorded in the minutes of meetings, while the new portal brings this data together in a searchable format.

According to Nenov, public access to the information will allow voters to compare the declared positions of councilors with their actual votes and hold elected representatives accountable.

Sources: novini.bg, stolica.bg