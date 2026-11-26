The public expects to find out who the people behind the advance-payment scheme for the Hemus Motorway are. Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov said this on bTV’s “Face to Face” programme.

“There are contractors at fault in this whole story, but there are also people behind them. The entire public expects to find out who they are,” Shishkov said. In his words, the case shows that a change in the management of the road sector is necessary.

What Shishkov said about the contracts

According to the minister, the first contracts for the construction of the Hemus Motorway were signed by the Road Infrastructure Agency at the end of 2018. In September 2019, addenda to the contracts began to be signed, after which a restriction was removed and advance payments began to be provided.

Shishkov said that advances were initially distributed for lots 1, 2 and 3. At the end of 2019, contracts were also signed for lots 7, 8 and 9, even though no approved construction designs existed for them. These claims form part of the minister’s political assessment of the decisions that led to the payments.

Prosecutors investigate payments of BGN 260 million

On November 25, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office charged former chairman of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency Georgi Terziyski with mismanagement on a particularly large scale. According to the charges, advance payments of BGN 260 million excluding VAT, or BGN 312 million including VAT, were made for construction and installation works on sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Hemus Motorway.

The Prosecutor’s Office claims that the payments were made in the absence of finally completed and approved designs, construction permits and signed records for the opening of construction sites for sections 5 and 6. The investigation is ongoing, and the charges do not constitute a final conviction.

It was against the backdrop of this case that Shishkov insisted that responsibility must be clarified not only with regard to the contractors, but also with regard to the people who made the decisions to release the funds. In August, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that it was also examining the actions of officials from the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and the Road Infrastructure Agency who were involved in the release, transfer and oversight of the money.

The dispute over the budget and bonuses

Regarding the opposition’s claims that he had received a “blank cheque” for the construction, Shishkov said: “These are manipulations by the opposition.” He pointed out that the budget includes funds for the design and construction of major infrastructure projects.

The minister also announced that around 450 positions were being cut and that the remuneration of board directors had been reduced. Regarding the bonuses paid to Road Infrastructure Agency employees, he said that this was a longstanding practice and that the additional payments had followed a period of intensified work on the advance funds.

Shishkov said he expected the Prosecutor’s Office and the court to provide answers regarding the irregularities that have been discussed since 2021. Meanwhile, the investigation into the advance payments for the Hemus Motorway remains pending.