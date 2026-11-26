Judges, prosecutors, investigating magistrates and court staff will receive a €1,240 Christmas bonus. The decision was made by the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council, which approved the payment of the additional remuneration.

Unlike in previous years, the amount will not be calculated as a percentage of the salary or as one monthly salary. For 2026, a single fixed amount has been set for those eligible.

“The money comes from savings made during the year,” said Stefan Petrov, chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council’s Budget and Finance Committee. He said that the additional remuneration would be paid to everyone who meets the requirements.

Who will not receive the additional payment

Petrov explicitly clarified that members of the Supreme Judicial Council and inspectors from the Inspectorate to the Supreme Judicial Council would not receive Christmas bonuses.

Separately, the Budget Committee must determine the remuneration of the presidents of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court, as well as that of the Prosecutor General. The list also includes the directors of the National Investigation Service and the National Institute of Justice, as well as the secretary general of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Reports on the decision cite €1,240 as the amount for these senior positions, but the final determination is within the powers of the Budget Committee.

The decision follows budget discussions

The issue of the Christmas payments was put before the Supreme Judicial Council Plenum as early as the meeting held the previous week. At the time, the Budget Committee was looking for ways to secure the necessary funds.

At present, it has not been announced how many magistrates and court staff will receive the bonus, nor what the total value of the payments will be. It is clear that the funds will be provided from savings in the judiciary’s budget.

Sources: blitz.bg, offnews.bg, mediapool.bg