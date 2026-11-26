Stefan Yanev called on Prime Minister Rumen Radev to explain how it would be guaranteed that the funds from the non-military part of the new loan for Ukraine would be used for humanitarian purposes. This concerns a €20 billion component in which Bulgaria will participate, while it will not finance the €25 billion military component.

“There is one question for the government that remains unanswered and is awaiting a response – what mechanisms will monitor and guarantee that these €20 billion will actually go toward humanitarian purposes,” Yanev said on the NOVA NEWS programme “The Day Live.”

According to him, the prime minister and the government must provide an explanation because Bulgarian citizens will be repaying the loan. Yanev raised the issue of oversight of how the funds are spent, but did not point to any specific mechanism that he believed should be introduced.

Bulgaria Will Participate Only in the Non-Military Component

The position Yanev spoke about had been confirmed earlier by Prime Minister Rumen Radev. Bulgaria is ready to join the proposed €45 billion loan scheme, but only in the part concerning budgetary and other non-military support. The country will not participate in financing weapons and ammunition.

The European Commission’s proposal provides for €20 billion in economic and budgetary support and €25 billion for Ukraine’s defence needs. The division of the funds into two components is part of the discussions among European leaders.

The new loan is linked to the European Union’s broader financial framework for Ukraine. In 2026, the EU has already finalised a mechanism for joint support for Kyiv, which includes funds for the country’s budget and defence capabilities.

Yanev Also Raised the Issue of the EU Budget

The former caretaker prime minister described comparisons between Rumen Radev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as unserious. According to Yanev, the main question is why the Bulgarian government changed its position on participation in the loan for Ukraine.

He also called for a more substantive political discussion on the European Union’s seven-year budget. According to him, Bulgarian politicians have not devoted enough attention to discussing national interests in the preparation of the long-term financial framework.

The issue is due to be discussed by European leaders meeting in Brussels on matters concerning the budget and support for Ukraine. For Bulgaria, the commitment remains to participate in the financial, but not the military, part of the proposed scheme.

Sources: novini.bg, euronews.com, apnews.com