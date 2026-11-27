The Prosecutor’s Office must change its direction of development, and the next Prosecutor General must be elected without close party ties. This was stated by Andrey Yankulov, the newly elected member of the Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Yankulov was elected by the National Assembly with 203 votes “for.” He is a former Minister of Justice and said that although he had been nominated and elected by politicians, he would defend the independence of the judiciary and would not allow political dependencies.

Change Not Only in the Leadership

“If these commitments are honored, we should hope for a change in the Prosecutor’s Office. In recent years, we have seen extremely negative processes that have led to a serious erosion of both public and professional trust,” Yankulov said.

According to him, restoring trust requires not only changes in the leadership of the Prosecutor’s Office, but also a different approach to the exercise of its powers. Yankulov questioned the results of the latest procedures for electing a Prosecutor General and said that future personnel decisions should seek professional independence rather than political ties.

“A change in the direction of development of the Prosecutor’s Office is necessary. The latest elections of a Prosecutor General cannot be described as successful. We must reach a point where people who are not closely linked to political parties are elected,” he said.

Yankulov called for attention not to be focused solely on the powers of the Prosecutor General. In his words, the way in which the powers of the Prosecutor’s Office itself are organized and exercised must also be analyzed.

Election of the SJC Inspectorate Is Forthcoming

“It is important not to focus only on the powers of the Prosecutor General. The powers of the Prosecutor’s Office must receive enormous attention. It is precisely this power of the institution that largely leads to this distortion of what is happening during the pre-trial phase of criminal proceedings,” the new SJC member commented.

On November 20, the National Assembly elected 11 members of the SJC from the parliamentary quota—six for the Judicial College and five for the Prosecutorial College. Andrey Yankulov received 203 votes in his election to the Prosecutorial College.

Among the first tasks of the new plenary composition, Yankulov pointed to the election of the SJC’s representative. According to him, this position will be of significant importance for the work of the body.

The election of the SJC Inspectorate is also forthcoming, and this too is the responsibility of Parliament. Yankulov gave a positive assessment of the procedural rules used in electing the council’s new composition and expressed hope that a similar approach would be used in the next procedure.

“The election of the Inspectorate is once again a task for Parliament. They made a good start through the procedural rules under which the current election took place. I hope that the election of members of the Inspectorate will proceed in the same spirit,” Yankulov said.

In his words, the real test of readiness for change will be the specific decisions of the new SJC. It is precisely the personnel approach and the way in which the council exercises its powers that will show whether there is a will for a different development of the judicial system.

Sources: novini.bg, 24plovdiv.bg, dnes.bg