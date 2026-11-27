The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send a diplomatic note to France following the attacks on Bulgarian supporters of „Levski“ in Marseille. The ministry condemned what happened and insisted that the French authorities fully clarify the circumstances surrounding the incidents and identify the perpetrators.

The attacks took place around the match between „Olympique“ Marseille and „Levski“ in the fifth round of the league phase of the Europa League. The Bulgarian team lost the match 0:1.

There are injured people who sought medical assistance

Co-chairman of „Yes, Bulgaria“ and Member of Parliament from „Democratic Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev called on the Foreign Ministry to seek an explanation from the French Embassy in Sofia and to guarantee the safe return of Bulgarian citizens.

„Bulgaria has a duty to ensure the security and dignity of its citizens, regardless of where in the world they are,“ Mirchev wrote. According to him, supporters of „Levski“ were attacked by radical ultras of „Olympique“ Marseille, and some of those affected sought medical assistance.

Mirchev said that the local police had not responded in a timely and adequate manner to ensure the safety of the Bulgarian fans both inside and outside the stadium. He described what happened as „absolutely unacceptable“.

Reactions from Bulgarian institutions

President Iliana Iotova also condemned the attacks and called on the French authorities to clarify the circumstances and hold the perpetrators accountable. She also insisted that UEFA investigate how the safety of the Bulgarian supporters had been ensured at the stadium.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov called on the government to immediately seek an explanation from and demand accountability of the French authorities. „No one has the right to beat and humiliate Bulgarian citizens,“ Borissov said.

The Bulgarian Football Union has referred the attacks to UEFA, describing them as „brutal aggression“ against supporters of „Levski“. Bulgarian consular representatives in France are monitoring the development of the case and are ready to provide assistance to the affected citizens.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg