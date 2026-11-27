The National Assembly approved at second reading amendments to the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act, introducing an excise duty for new and used powerful vehicles and restricting the possession and sale of homemade brandy at establishments engaged in business activities.

The new tax will apply to passenger cars with an internal combustion engine and a maximum net power output of 250 kW, or 340 hp, and above. The rate is divided into four levels: €500 for vehicles from 250 to 300 kW, €1,500 for those from 301 to 350 kW, €3,000 for power outputs from 351 to 500 kW, and €6,000 for vehicles exceeding 500 kW.

When will the excise duty be paid

The obligation arises upon the import or entry of the vehicle into Bulgaria, as well as upon the acquisition of a new or used vehicle already registered in the country for which no excise duty has been paid.

For a used vehicle with unpaid excise duty, payment will also be due upon the first subsequent transfer of ownership. Subsequent resales will not give rise to a new obligation if the excise duty has already been paid.

Fully electric vehicles are excluded from the regime. An exception is also provided for ambulances, fire engines and other specialised vehicles intended for official use. For hybrid vehicles, only the power of the internal combustion engine will be taken into account.

Restrictions on homemade brandy

At establishments where business activities are carried out, the possession, offering for consideration and sale of homemade brandy are prohibited. Possession of up to 30 litres remains permitted.

For a legal entity or sole trader that violates the provision, a pecuniary sanction equal to twice the excise duty payable is предусмотрена, but not less than €1,000. In the event of a repeated violation, the minimum sanction is €2,000.

The Ministry of Finance said that the measure targets illegal trading in hotels, restaurants and other business establishments and does not affect the production and consumption of homemade brandy for personal use.

The provisions prompted objections in the plenary chamber. Assen Vassilev said:

The very fact that we are dealing with brandy at all in the tax laws and believe that this will somehow fix the budget seems pointless and absurd to me.

Desislava Taneva also announced that she had voted against the restrictions. In her words, the proposal to exclude private events, where homemade brandy is traditionally given as a gift, had not been taken into account.

The amendments passed through Parliament in two weeks

The bill was approved at first reading on 12 November with 118 votes “for”, 67 “against” and three “abstentions”. At second reading, MPs adopted the final excise duty rates and the restriction on homemade brandy.

The bill also introduces deadlines for the sale of excise goods bearing old-model tax stamps, as well as amendments related to customs control, fines and pecuniary sanctions for violations of excise legislation.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg