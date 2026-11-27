Around BGN 1.5 billion is needed for investments in the network and facilities of Sofia District Heating to reduce losses and improve the company’s financial situation. Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said this after a meeting with the management of the district heating company and representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to him, breakdowns have increased sharply. “At this time last year, we had 118 breakdowns, while now there are 500,” Terziev said. He pointed out that more than 90% of the network of TPP “Iz tok” has not been rehabilitated, while the pipes are decades old.

Student dormitories remain among the worst affected

The most immediate problem is related to the current heating season. Half of the students in the affected dormitories have no hot water or heating, and the situation is becoming more complicated as temperatures drop.

A crisis headquarters will be established to respond to breakdowns, with representatives of Sofia District Heating, Sofia Municipality, the Sofia Municipal Council and higher education institutions. The aim is to provide shared information on progress with repairs, current breakdowns and the next steps.

The company’s executive director, Petar Petrov, said that more than 200 people and over 15 teams equipped with heavy machinery were working to repair the breakdowns. Work is concentrated in areas including “Mladost”, “Druzhba” and “Studentski grad”.

Debt and interest are blocking investments

Terziev described the accumulated debt of around BGN 1.3 billion as the company’s main financial problem. A significant portion of the liabilities consists of interest, with late-payment interest reaching 16% under some agreements.

“In addition to discussions with the state about how to deal with this debt, around BGN 1.5 billion in investments must be found for the network, facilities and other needs, in order to reduce losses and change the financial and economic profile of Sofia District Heating,” the mayor said.

The Sofia Municipal Council is also seeking a solution to the debt owed to “Bulgargaz”. Its chairman, Tsvetomir Petrov, said that the gas company was insisting on payment of the entire amount, but that this could not be done immediately. The management of “Bulgargaz” has been invited to a meeting of the finance committee.

World Bank analysis must be completed within a year

Sofia Municipality has engaged the World Bank to analyze the technical and economic condition of Sofia District Heating, as well as the regulatory framework. The report must be completed within 12 months and provide a basis for talks with a potential investor, operator or concessionaire.

According to Terziev, the issue of how the debt will be resolved must first be clarified, after which a long-term management model must be developed. If funding and a clear plan are secured, the network could be stabilized within five to six years.

Sources: bta.bg