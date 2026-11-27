BDZ is organizing two Christmas retro trains with steam locomotives in December. The festive trains will travel along the Sofia – Pernik – Sofia and Gorna Oryahovitsa – Veliko Tarnovo – Gorna Oryahovitsa routes.

“Retro trains with steam locomotives will delight railway enthusiasts ahead of the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays,” BDZ announced. The trains will consist of a steam locomotive and four passenger carriages, one of which will be a retro carriage from the “Vitosha Express” train. Santa Claus and Snow Maiden will travel on the trains and hand out gifts to passengers.

“Baba Metsa” to pull the train to Pernik

The first journey will take place on December 12. The Christmas train from Sofia to Pernik will be pulled by steam locomotive No. 46.03, known as “Baba Metsa.” The train will depart from Sofia Central Railway Station at 09:50 and is expected to arrive in Pernik at 11:53.

During the stop, passengers will be able to tour the retro carriage, meet Santa Claus and Snow Maiden, and enjoy the festive atmosphere in the center of Pernik. The return departure is at 15:00. The train will stop at Gorna Banya metro station and is scheduled to arrive in Sofia at 16:29.

A journey along the Yantra and through Tarnovo’s tunnels

On December 19, steam locomotive No. 16.27 will lead the Christmas train from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Veliko Tarnovo. It will depart at 09:30 and arrive in the former capital at 09:50.

The route runs along the Yantra River and through the two tunnels beneath the buildings of Veliko Tarnovo. During the stop, passengers will be able to tour the carriage from the “Vitosha Express” and meet the festive characters. The return journey is scheduled for 11:15, with arrival in Gorna Oryahovitsa at 11:35.

Ticket prices and sales

A round-trip ticket on the Sofia – Pernik – Sofia route costs 42 euros for adults and 27 euros for children up to 10 years old. For the journey between Gorna Oryahovitsa and Veliko Tarnovo, the price is 18 euros for adults and 12 euros for children. A reserved seat is included in the prices.

Tickets are sold at ticket offices and railway bureaus at all railway stations across the country, as well as online.

Source: dariknews.bg