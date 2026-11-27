Residents of 20 districts in the capital are planning a protest over the lack of heating and hot water in Sofia. The organizers have announced that they will block traffic at Orlov Most between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Students dissatisfied with heating and hot water problems in their dormitories are also expected to join the protest.

Nearly 90% of student dormitories in Studentski Grad have no heating or hot water, or are receiving the service intermittently. According to data presented by Angel Stoykov, chairman of the National Representation of Student Councils, the problem has persisted for more than two months in some buildings.

Crisis task force to monitor outages

Following a meeting on November 26, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev announced the creation of a crisis task force involving Sofia Municipality, Toplofikatsia Sofia and higher education institutions. The aim is to coordinate efforts to restore heat supply and monitor outages and scheduled repairs.

“The problem will not be solved through protests,” Vasil Terziev said.

The mayor said that the problems had accumulated over decades due to insufficient investment in the heat transmission network. According to him, the crisis task force should improve communication between the company, the municipality and the academic community, but no specific joint deadline for the full restoration of the service has been announced.

Nearly 500 outages in the network

Around 500 outages have occurred in the network of Toplofikatsia Sofia. Around 200 employees of the company are working to repair them, Bulgarian National Radio reported. The company’s website lists individual outages and scheduled repairs in various districts of the capital, some of which have expected restoration deadlines at the end of November and the beginning of December.

The problems are not limited to student dormitories. In recent days, reports of interruptions to heating and hot water have also come from other neighborhoods in Sofia, increasing the pressure on the municipality and the heating company.

The protest is intended to demonstrate the scale of the discontent, while the crisis task force is yet to monitor the implementation of repairs and the efforts to restore normal heat supply.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, nova.bg, bntnews.bg