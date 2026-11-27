Roadworks and temporary traffic arrangements remain in place on several major motorways across the country. On the Hemus Motorway between Kaspichan and Shumen, traffic is moving in both directions in one carriageway due to asphalting, road marking works and repairs to bridge structures. In the Topli dol Tunnel towards Sofia, vehicles are travelling in both directions in the carriageway towards Varna, with the restriction scheduled to remain in force until 18 December.

On the Trakia Motorway, work is being carried out on ditches, culverts and road signs in sections around Stara Zagora, Sliven and Burgas. In some areas, the speed limit is 100 km/h, while near Krastina in the direction of Burgas it is 90 km/h due to damaged road surface. Drivers should follow the temporary signage and proceed with increased caution.

Restrictions on the Struma and Maritsa motorways

On the Struma Motorway between Delyan and Blatino, rainwater drainage wells are being cleaned and shrubs are being cleared, with traffic regulated by signs and traffic controllers. On the Maritsa Motorway in the area of Svilengrad and Kapitan Andreevo, traffic is being diverted from one lane to another because of repairs to expansion joints. A speed limit of 50 km/h has been introduced there and will remain in force until 22 December.

Restrictions are also in place on first- and third-class roads. The sections listed by the Road Infrastructure Agency include the Novi Pazar–Zaichino Oreshe road, Kozar Belene–Pordim, Kardzhali and Draganovo–Lyaskovets. On the Kardzhali–Podkova road, traffic is moving in both directions in one lane due to asphalting, while a detour is being used on the Shoptsi road because of a compromised bridge structure.

Normal traffic at the borders

“Traffic is normal at all border crossing points,” the Border Police report. The exception remains the Svishtov–Zimnich ferry, which is temporarily out of service.

At the border with Greece, passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through Rudозem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad. Buses and heavy goods vehicles are also allowed to pass through Kulata, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda.

Rain and snow in the mountains

In the mountains, the weather is cloudy with snowfall, while below 1,800–2,000 metres precipitation will be in the form of rain. Moderate to strong west-southwesterly winds will blow. The maximum temperature at 1,200 metres will be around 10 degrees, and at 2,000 metres around 3 degrees. The snow cover on Mount Botev and Cherni Vrah is 4 centimetres.

The latest published operational report from the Fire Service records 125 emergency calls over a 24-hour period and 94 fires brought under control. Twenty-three of the fires caused direct material damage, 13 of them in residential buildings and six in vehicles. Twenty-seven rescue and assistance operations were carried out, including three following road accidents. Two people were injured in the fires.

Interior Ministry data on road traffic injuries show that 5,773 serious road accidents had been registered by the end of October. A total of 413 people had died and 7,150 had been injured. During the same period in 2025, there were 5,635 serious accidents, with 368 fatalities and 7,017 people injured.

Sources: novinitebg.eu