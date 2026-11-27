The budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for 2027 will amount to €1,210.25 million, or 14% more than this year. The additional funding is intended primarily for road and water infrastructure, Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov said.

Funding for current repairs and maintenance of national roads will increase by €109 million, or 24%. According to Shishkov, the increase is linked to expected additional revenue of €110 million from road tolls. „This is being done without increasing taxes,“ the minister said.

Shishkov expects efforts to make up for the accumulated shortfalls in road network maintenance to begin in 2027. A total of €63.13 million has been earmarked for the design of new roads. The funding will be used to prepare projects for approximately 1,300 kilometers of routes, including new construction and major repairs.

Preparation of 1,300 kilometers of roads

The last time funding for the design of new roads was included in the budget of the Road Infrastructure Agency was in 2023. Some of the projects will be assigned to the National Center for Territorial Development under the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, while the rest will be carried out by external contractors following procurement procedures.

The projects will not be completed within a single year, but according to the minister, their preparation will create an opportunity for the sites to be built, including through public-private partnerships, or repaired. The areas under discussion include new road connections, bypasses and motorway sections.

Data presented by Shishkov on the condition of the road sector cite accumulated commitments of the Road Infrastructure Agency totaling more than BGN 6 billion since 2019. The minister linked the figure to an audit by the Bulgarian National Audit Office. As an example, he pointed to a case identified in the audit in which a 48-kilometer project was reported as completed in six days – between December 12 and 18, 2019.

More funding for water and sewerage and municipal projects

In 2027, the design of 40 water supply projects in 16 regions will begin. €20.57 million has been earmarked for this activity – 9.6 times more than the amount invested in 2026. The projects also include the missing water supply infrastructure for settlements that are to be supplied by the Luda Yana Reservoir.

A further approximately €20 million will be directed toward the construction of water supply infrastructure. Total funding for the water sector will reach approximately €45 million, or three times more than the 2026 budget. A total of €5.55 million has been earmarked for geohazard protection projects, while €1.14 million will go toward preventive geohazard protection activities.

Payments under the Investment Program for Municipal Projects will continue, with Shishkov citing funding of €650 million in his statement. „We are working well with the mayors and the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria, and I believe we will complete the projects,“ the regional development minister said.

The Council of Ministers approved the draft state budget for 2027 on November 16, 2026. The funds earmarked for the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and its individual areas are part of the draft budget and will take effect after it is adopted by the National Assembly.

Sources: bntnews.bg