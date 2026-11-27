The relay warning strike in the state administration, organized by the Podkrepa Trade Union of Administrative Employees, is continuing for a fifth day. Today, employees at the units of the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre across the country are stopping work for one hour.

The trade union is insisting that salaries in seven administrations be increased by €350 from the beginning of 2027. The action has been presented as a protest for “decent wages.” According to Podkrepa, an additional €54 million is needed to meet the demand, to be included in the state budget between its two readings. The funds are intended for more than 12,000 low-paid employees.

The trade union points out that the starting gross salaries in the affected institutions are slightly above the country’s minimum wage. Specialists with experience receive around €1,000. In addition to the fixed-amount increase, the trade union is calling for the restoration of additional pay for length of service and professional experience, as well as equal treatment of employees in the state administration.

The strike continues with NSI and NSSI

The relay action began on November 23 and covers both the central offices in Sofia and the territorial structures across the country. In the first days, strike action took place at the Agency for Social Assistance and the Employment Agency, after which the protest moved through the General Labour Inspectorate and the Registry Agency.

One-hour strikes are planned at the National Statistical Institute and the National Social Security Institute next week. According to the preliminary schedule, the action is due to continue until December 1, with a different administration stopping work for one hour each working day.

The seven structures are among the institutions that citizens and businesses contact for social assistance, job searches, labour inspections, company registrations and property transactions, cadastral services, statistics and social security matters. So far, no decision has been announced on the requested additional funding, while the trade union continues to insist that the funds be included in the 2027 budget.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bta.bg, bntnews.bg