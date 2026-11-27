A sharp drop in temperatures, snowfall and dangerous road conditions are expected in Bulgaria over the weekend. On Saturday, rain in Sofia will turn to snow, and in some places the snow cover may reach around 10 centimetres.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in the Fore-Balkan area, where up to 30 centimetres of snow is possible. As the north wind strengthens, temperatures will begin to fall rapidly.

“From Sunday, icy days will begin, with temperatures reaching -10 to -12 degrees in some areas,” warned climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev.

On mountain peaks, temperatures may drop to -25 to -26 degrees. Strong winds are also expected, with gusts of up to 90 km/h. Prof. Rachev urged drivers to be particularly cautious because of the danger of icy roads and difficult travel, especially in the Petrohan area.

Warnings for Rainfall and Snow

The forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology confirms the expected change in the weather. According to the NIMH, on Saturday rain in northern Bulgaria and the high plains of western Bulgaria will turn to snow, with snow cover forming. On Sunday, snowfall is expected to spread across most of southern Bulgaria as well.

For 28 November, the NIMH issued warnings for significant rainfall and snowfall across the entire country. At the beginning of the new week, minimum temperatures in some parts of northern Bulgaria are expected to be around -10 degrees.

According to Prof. Rachev, the cold weather will persist into next week. This means an increased risk of icy surfaces, particularly at mountain passes, in the high plains and in mountainous areas.

Sources: novini.bg