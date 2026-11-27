“We Continue the Change” categorically condemns the brutal attacks against Levski supporters in Marseille—first at their hotel and then at the “Vélodrome” stadium, where hundreds of aggressive fans reportedly entered the away section without hindrance.

This was written by Assen Vassilev on Facebook.

This is not football rivalry, but violence that calls into question the safety of Bulgarian citizens and the responsibility of the institutions tasked with protecting them.

It is unacceptable for Bulgarian citizens to be subjected to beatings and humiliation in a European Union member state while the authorities responsible for their safety fail to prevent such scenes.

We insist that the French authorities immediately investigate the attacks, identify all those responsible and bring them to justice, as well as provide clear explanations for the security personnel’s inaction and the failures in the security arrangements.

We call on UEFA to launch an immediate disciplinary investigation and hold accountable all those responsible for the failure to ensure the safety of visiting supporters.

We insist that the Bulgarian government not limit itself to diplomatic monitoring of the case, but take active steps and request official explanations from the French state.

The Bulgarian state must protect its citizens!