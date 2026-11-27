“It would have been very good if the European Union sanctioned corruption wherever it encountered it. Unfortunately, that is not the case in our situation. Objective data show that the EU detects corruption only where those in power oppose Brussels’ actions.”

This was said by Bulgarian MEP Peter Volgin of “Europe of Sovereign Nations” to the audience of the European Parliament. MEPs discussed expanding the EU’s global human rights sanctions regime to include corruption as well.

Volgin gave the example that waves of accusations of corruption from Brussels had engulfed Hungary while Orbán was in power there. They had also engulfed Poland when “Law and Justice” was in power there. They are also engulfing Georgia, where those in power from “Georgian Dream” refuse to submit to the diktat of the European Commission.

“In Bulgaria, there is a very apt definition of corruption: ‘It is a scheme I have been excluded from.’ Once they include me, corruption is no longer discussed,” Volgin said ironically, adding that this is exactly how the European Union operates as well.

“It declares only those in power who oppose it to be corrupt. When Brussels’ vassals come to power, corruption instantly disappears. Or at least that is the official statement. Of course, corruption does not disappear when those subordinate to Brussels come to power. They are simply ‘our people’, and everything is forgiven them.”

At the end of his statement, Peter Volgin quoted the famous phrase attributed to Roosevelt: “As the Americans say, ‘He may be a son of a bitch, but he’s our son of a bitch.’”