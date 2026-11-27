Antibiotic resistance is one of the most serious challenges facing modern healthcare, and in our country the problem of improper and excessive antibiotic use is particularly serious. This issue is especially important when it comes to upper respiratory tract infections. What place does homeopathy have in overall treatment, and why do patients with upper respiratory tract infections who are treated with homeopathy take fewer antibiotics… Dr. Daniela Karabelova, a specialist in holistic medicine, speaks to FAKTI.



- Dr. Karabelova, we are in World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week. Why is antibiotic resistance becoming an increasingly serious threat, and what should people know about the consequences of excessive antibiotic use?

- Antibiotic resistance means that bacteria we were previously able to destroy with a particular antibiotic can now survive despite treatment. How does this threaten us? An otherwise ordinary infection, such as tonsillitis, a urinary tract infection or bronchitis, may prove difficult to treat, require hospitalisation and intravenous administration of antimicrobial drugs, and carry a greater risk of complications. It also means that we may face difficulties during surgery, transplantation and cancer treatment. All of these rely on effective control of bacterial infections.

According to data from the ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control), more than 35,000 people die every year in the European Union as a result of infections with microorganisms resistant to antimicrobial drugs. ecdc.europa.eu

And one more thing: a person can become infected with a resistant bacterium even if they themselves have rarely taken antibiotics. None of us is immune. Resistant bacteria spread. That is why each of our decisions and choices also matter to others.



- Many people still expect an antibiotic for every cold, flu or sore throat, even though a large proportion of these infections are viral. When is an antibiotic actually necessary, and why should it not be used prophylactically or without a doctor’s prescription?

- Indeed, when you have terrible, stabbing throat pain, cannot stop blowing your nose and feel as if your head is made of lead, you may be disappointed if your doctor tells you that you do not need an antibiotic. We all look for a way to relieve our condition quickly and return to our usual routine. But however severe our symptoms may be with a “cold”, antibiotic therapy is not merely unnecessary. Prescribing an antibiotic “just in case” for an ordinary viral infection is a mistake. An antibiotic does not treat the causative agent, nor is it a standard way of preventing complications. For influenza, we have specific antiviral medicines, while the numerous other viral infections affecting the respiratory system primarily require symptomatic treatment and rest at home.

An antibiotic is prescribed when there is a proven or sufficiently well-founded suspected bacterial infection in which we expect it to be beneficial. For example, in bacterial pneumonia, streptococcal tonsillitis or urinary tract infections. The decision depends on the severity of the illness, the patient’s age and any accompanying diseases.

Fever, cough and sore throat on their own are not indications for an antibiotic. Colds and influenza are viral illnesses. Even yellow-green nasal discharge is not a sufficient indication for prescribing an antibiotic, including a topical one (nasal drops). I am concerned by how often mothers put antibiotic drops in their children’s noses.

If streptococcal tonsillitis is suspected, the doctor may order a rapid test or a throat swab and, at their discretion – wait for the result in order to determine the treatment more accurately.

There is also medically justified antibiotic prophylaxis – for example, before certain dental procedures or operations. But these are specific indications involving a defined regimen and always require a doctor’s judgement.



- How does the improper and excessive use of antibiotics affect the human body, and how do bacteria resistant to antibiotic treatment emerge? Is it possible for a person to contribute to antibiotic resistance by taking leftover medicines or discontinuing prescribed treatment at their own discretion?

- Bacteria reproduce very quickly, and random changes, or mutations, arise in their genetic material in the process. Some of these give them the ability to survive when exposed to a particular antibiotic.



Bacteria can also pass resistance genes to one another – as if they were exchanging “defence instructions”.



This is a natural evolutionary process, but excessive and improper antibiotic use accelerates it. When we administer an antibiotic, susceptible bacteria die or stop reproducing. Resistant ones, however, survive and produce offspring. Thus, they can gradually become predominant, and the respective antibiotic may eventually prove ineffective against them.



You have surely heard of a superbug or “superbacterium”.



This is a popular term for microorganisms with antibiotic resistance, especially when they are resistant to multiple antibiotics.

In the history of modern medicine, we have “lost” more than one antibiotic in this way. But nowadays, the loss of effectiveness of these medicines is progressing faster than new molecules are being developed. Today we talk about resistance – the ability of bacteria to withstand antibiotics. But microorganisms also have other mechanisms that help them “outwit” us. One of them is the formation of biofilms – distinctive protected communities surrounded by a polysaccharide matrix that the bacteria themselves build. Within them, they are less accessible to immune defences and more difficult to destroy with antibiotics. Some bacteria slow down their vital processes and enter a state that we might figuratively call “sleep”. In this way, they can survive treatment and, under favourable conditions, begin multiplying again. This is a serious challenge for modern medicine and one of the mechanisms through which some infections persist or return after apparently successful treatment – so-called recurrent infections.



- You often cite a German study involving more than 610,000 patients, according to which fewer antibiotic prescriptions were recorded among those treated with homeopathic products. What exactly do these results show, and to what extent can an observational study prove that homeopathy has a therapeutic effect in respiratory infections?

- This is an observational analysis published in 2025, based on data from 610,118 patients in Germany. Of these, 49,361 were in the group prescribed homeopathic products. They were compared with groups that received other remedies for the symptoms of acute upper respiratory tract infections. The cohort study covers real-world clinical practices of German colleagues over a period of eight years. These more than 600,000 patients were selected according to specific criteria from over 3.6 million patients. Indeed, this is a retrospective observational study based on medical records, not a randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trial. Such a design cannot prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship – whether the homeopathic product caused the difference – because the results are also influenced by factors such as the patients’ own preferences, the severity of their symptoms at the first examination and the treating physician’s attitudes towards prescribing antibiotics. Nevertheless, the statistical analysis found that patients in the homeopathic group had a lower average number of antibiotic prescriptions and a lower risk of being prescribed an antibiotic over time compared with the conventional groups. This study is fairly large, but there are quite a few other randomised, placebo-controlled studies that also support homeopathic prescriptions.

I will be frank. As a modern physician, especially one with experience as a physician-researcher in clinical trials, I cannot help but be interested in their data. We live in the era of evidence-based medicine. But for me, what I see in my actual practice is much more important. My everyday patients include children brought by their parents after already undergoing three or four courses of antibiotics, who cannot break out of the vicious cycle of frequent illness; children with frequent bronchiolitis or laryngitis; others with several streptococcal tonsillitis episodes in a season; children who are “subscribed” to post-nasal drip; or young people with frequent sinusitis or tonsillitis… I can treat them with conventional methods, with homeopathy or with a combination of both. But what is crucial is that, with the use of a preventive homeopathic regimen for the autumn-winter season (of course, individually selected), their actual morbidity decreases, illnesses become less frequent and much milder, and the indications for prescribing an antibiotic drop dramatically. It would not be an exaggeration to say that during the autumn-winter season I can count the antibiotic prescriptions on my fingers.



- You have practised homeopathy for 20 years and present it as part of an integrative approach to health. How do you draw the line between using it as a complementary method and cases in which conventional treatment is mandatory?

- First and foremost, I am a physician, and yes – homeopathy is part of the naturopathic care I provide to my patients. For me, the diagnosis, the patient’s condition and the risk of complications always come first. My preference for a particular method is not a reason to postpone other necessary treatment. My personal experience and my observations of the work of other colleagues show me that the greater the therapeutic arsenal at our disposal, the better it is for our patients. I believe the future belongs precisely to an integrative approach – when therapeutic approaches proven over time, along with approaches subjected to clinical trials and based on modern technologies, are skilfully applied by an empathetic doctor.

When can I rely solely on homeopathic therapy, and when should it give way as a complementary method to conventional therapy? This requires a clear assessment of the benefits and risks and is based on my many years of experience as a family doctor and my knowledge of clinical homeopathy.

With regard to homeopathy, patients should know that it is a safe, fast, effective and harmless treatment method, but only when it is in the hands of a trained and experienced PHYSICIAN. A doctor can make a differential diagnosis and reassess their approach at any time.



- There are various homeopathic products used during the autumn-winter season. What scientific evidence supports their use, and how do you distinguish prevention from treatment of an already developed infection?

- Let us take the popular homeopathic medicine Oscillococcinum. In recent years, four studies have been published examining its effect during an infection, i.e. for treatment (involving 1,259 patients), and five studies in which it was administered at a preventive dose (involving 2,357 people). They show faster resolution of symptoms (fever, muscle pain and cough) and a 40–60% reduction in morbidity. An interesting paper published this year demonstrates the effect of an Oscillococcinum solution on oxidative stress and inflammation in glial cell models.

Other medicines with established evidence supporting their immune function are very often used for prevention. These are three medicines that act on different parts of the immune system:

Silicea 15СН – supports the function and “clean-up” performed by macrophages (the scavenger cells), reduces excessive inflammation and accelerates tissue recovery.

Phytolacca 9СН – stimulates T and B lymphocytes and supports the immune response against abnormal cells.

Echinacea 5СН – activates phagocytes (the cells that “engulf” microbes) and strengthens the body’s primary defence.

We – homeopaths – are interested not only in the disease but also in the patient themselves – their individual characteristics, accompanying illnesses and the circumstances in which they become ill and recover. In homeopathic practice, this individual perspective is associated with the concept of “constitution” and enables an overall beneficial effect and a reduction in recurrences.



- Special attention in this year’s European campaign has been devoted to children, as they often receive antibiotics for infections that do not require such treatment. How can parents judge when a medical consultation is necessary, and why should they not insist on an antibiotic for every illness affecting their child?

- This year’s focus is indeed on parents and the care of children, particularly infants and preschool-aged children. The appeal is “Take care of your children – use antibiotics wisely”. The reason is that children are most often exposed to antibiotics, even though many common childhood infections do not require their use.

I would say that for the youngest children (infants), a medical consultation in the event of a viral infection is mandatory. The treating doctor will provide recommendations for treatment and daily care. What parents should monitor is the child’s general condition, fluid intake, breathing and temperature. It is possible for a fever to remain elevated for three to four days during a viral illness. This is not an indication for prescribing an antibiotic. However, only the paediatrician treating the child can assess this. It is worth reminding mothers that neither a cough, nor an elevated temperature, nor a red throat or yellow-green nasal discharge is sufficient grounds for prescribing antimicrobial therapy.

At the same time, if an antibiotic has been prescribed, the dosage, times of administration and duration of treatment must be strictly observed. Under no circumstances should the prescribed course be shortened or extended at one’s own discretion.



- In your opinion, what should change in the behaviour of both doctors and patients in order to limit the unnecessary use of antibiotics?

- We can change a great deal right in the doctor’s office. When we do not prescribe an antibiotic, we should explain why to the patient and provide a specific plan: how to relieve the symptoms, what course of development we expect and when (or in which cases) another examination is needed. This way, the patient knows what to do and has the reassurance that everything is under control.

And when an antibiotic is necessary, we must choose the appropriate medicine, dosage and duration, in line with the recommendations and the individual patient. We should use tests (microbiology) when they can change our decision, and reassess treatment when we receive new information.

And I will repeat once again that we doctors should also try to look at things from a somewhat broader perspective. We should study and give a chance to therapeutic approaches that are not necessarily taught at medical school. None of our education ends when we receive our diploma. For example, essential oils and propolis deserve such scientific interest. Research into bacterial biofilms is particularly interesting – communities of bacteria surrounded by a protective matrix that makes it more difficult for antimicrobial agents and immune defences to act. Laboratory studies show that certain components of essential oils, such as thymol and carvacrol, as well as some propolis extracts, can inhibit biofilm formation, affect already established biofilms and enhance the action of certain antibiotics. This is especially important in recurrent infections, which we encounter constantly.

On the patients’ side, the change is to avoid starting treatment with medicines left in the cupboard, not to insist on an antibiotic in advance and to report what they have taken recently. Responsibility does not end with the doctor and the patient. Hospital hygiene, infection prevention and the sensible use of antibiotics in animals are also important. Human health, animals and the environment are interconnected – this is also the meaning of the WHO’s “ONE HEALTH” approach.