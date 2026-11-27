Todor Batkov called on UEFA to intervene following the attack on “Levski” supporters in Marseille and said that “Olympique” has no place in European competitions. He made the comment on NOVA’s “Hello, Bulgaria” program.

“The fans of “Olympique” (Marseille) committed an act of terrorism. UEFA must intervene. This team has no place in European competitions,” Batkov said.

According to him, the attack began minutes before the start of the match, when a group of supporters of the French club stormed the area where the Bulgarian fans were. Batkov claims that the stewards disappeared, after which the attackers used wooden and metal poles, knives and fire extinguishers.

Some of the Bulgarians managed to hide in a VIP box. Batkov said that other supporters were seriously injured, including a person who fell from an upper to a lower terrace after being threatened with a knife. “Women were beaten. The attack lasted around 4–5 minutes. Then they withdrew on their own,” he recounted.

Batkov described what happened as an organized attack and said that women, children and relatives of the football players were among those who had travelled. According to him, the Bulgarian supporters did not provoke the attack.

Tension even before the match

According to Batkov’s account, the problems began the previous evening. A hotel where some of the Bulgarians were staying was attacked, its shop windows were smashed and two people were injured. Police arrived at the scene.

He criticized the organization by the hosts and the security response during the incident. Batkov also expressed disappointment with the management of “Levski”, as well as with the decision for the match to start and finish as normal.

“It is not normal for the match to have started at all, and it is not normal for the match to have finished,” Todor Batkov commented.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s Consul General in Lyon, Nadya Vaneva, reported that 11 Bulgarian citizens had been injured. Six received medical attention at the stadium, while five were taken to different hospitals in Marseille. At the time of her statement, no Bulgarian remained in hospital.

Vaneva also said that the consulate had received no report of a seriously injured Bulgarian citizen. According to her, there was also no official information about Bulgarians being detained in connection with the unrest.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry announced that it would send an official note to France calling for an investigation. Prime Minister Rumen Radev spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, who assured him that the violence against the Bulgarian fans would not go unpunished.

Sources: nova.bg