Former MEP Asim Ademov described the attack on Levski fans during the match against Olympique Marseille as a “barbaric act”. Speaking on bTV’s morning show, he said that aggressive home supporters had stormed the VIP section with iron rods and fire extinguishers.

According to him, some of those present also reported seeing knives. The stewards were unable to stop the attack, while the police arrived 25–30 minutes after it began. The initial information was that five or six people had been injured and taken to hospital, with two of them belonging to the Levski delegation. One of the injured was in serious condition.

Ademov also expressed outrage at the French authorities’ attempt to portray the Bulgarian fans as provocateurs because of their vocal support for the team. He called on UEFA to impose serious sanctions on Olympique Marseille and warned of the danger of double standards in the punishment of football clubs.

Consulate reports 11 injured Bulgarians

Later, Bulgaria’s Consul General in Lyon, Nadya Vaneva, provided different and more up-to-date information about the condition of those injured. Speaking to NOVA, she said that 11 Bulgarian citizens had been injured in the incidents.

“Six of them received assistance on site and medical attention at the stadium, while another five were taken to different medical facilities in Marseille,” Vaneva said. She clarified that, at present, no Bulgarian remains in hospital.

The Consul General added that the diplomatic mission had received no report of a seriously injured Bulgarian citizen. “Every report has been checked; we have no information about anyone seriously injured,” Vaneva said, urging anyone with such information to contact the consulate.

Bulgaria calls for an investigation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attacks and announced that it would send a diplomatic note to France. In it, Bulgaria will demand that the circumstances be fully clarified and those responsible be identified.

“Violence and encroachments on personal integrity are unacceptable,” the ministry said. The Consulate General in Lyon and Bulgaria’s Honorary Consul in Marseille are monitoring the case and maintaining contact with the injured Bulgarian citizens.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg, bntnews.bg