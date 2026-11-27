The Consumer Protection Commission is ready to file a class-action lawsuit against „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ if the company does not include in the November bills the compensation owed to subscribers who were left without heating. This was stated by CPC Chair Maya Manolova in an interview with BNT.

According to her, there have been buildings in Sofia without hot water since August, while some of the affected households have also been left without heating. Manolova said that the CPC had already warned the company’s management to charge the amounts owed and would check whether they had actually been included in the bills.

The amount of the compensation must correspond to the cost of the heat energy that subscribers should have received for each day without heating. Speaking on BNT, Manolova said: „It is important for people to know when they will have hot water, but it is more important for them to actually have it, rather than just some date.“

CPC requests a schedule for repairs

At the commission’s request, the relevant committee of the Sofia Municipal Council heard the management of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“. Manolova requested a schedule with start and end dates for scheduled repairs, as well as specific deadlines for fixing breakdowns.

According to the CPC chair, no such schedule was presented. She called on the managements of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ and Sofia Municipality to attend the protest of the affected residents of the capital.

The CPC also asked the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission to carry out an on-site inspection to determine whether the company is fulfilling its licensing obligations to consumers. If violations are found, KEVR must intervene within the scope of its powers.

Problems have continued since the summer

Prolonged interruptions affected various neighborhoods in Sofia. On November 3, residents of „Hristo Smirnenski“ protested after being without hot water for two months. In „Druzhba 2“, some subscribers had been without hot water since August 28, while the deadlines for restoring the service had been changed.

On November 11, citizens protested in front of the Sofia Municipal Council while the municipal committee was hearing the management of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“. Residents of „Geo Milev“ and „Slatina“ also organized a protest over the prolonged interruptions to heating and hot water services.

Two immediate demands have been made of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“: to include the compensation in the November bills and to provide specific deadlines for restoring the heat supply. If the company fails to comply, the CPC says it is prepared to take legal action.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg, nova.bg