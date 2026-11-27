Nikolay Denkov called on the parliamentary forces to draft a joint declaration on the attack against Bulgarian football supporters in Marseille. The proposal was made at the beginning of the plenary session of the National Assembly.

“Let us all unite, because this is an issue that goes far beyond party passions,” said the chair of the parliamentary group of “We Continue the Change”. He proposed that the text be reviewed by the Foreign Policy Committee and then submitted for debate and a vote in the plenary hall. ([]())

National Assembly Speaker Mihaela Dotsova proposed that each parliamentary group appoint one representative to prepare the document. In her words, the declaration should be filed with parliament’s registry and considered according to the established procedure.

Dotsova described the attack against the Bulgarian supporters as “absolutely unacceptable” and called on the French authorities to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the attacks. “Sport should unite people and bring them joy and positive emotions, rather than be a reason for aggression, hatred and violence,” she said.

Reactions from the Executive Branch and Parliament

Prime Minister Rumen Radev spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about the attack against Bulgarian citizens before the match. Radev said that the two shared the view that aggression and violence have no place in a civilized Europe. He thanked him for the medical assistance provided and insisted that those responsible be held accountable.

Head of State Iliana Iotova also condemned the attacks and called on the French authorities to clarify what happened and seek accountability. She also raised the issue of reviewing the safety measures for Bulgarian supporters at the stadium.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov called on the government to immediately demand an explanation and accountability from the French authorities. “No one has the right to beat and humiliate Bulgarian citizens,” Borissov said. Ivaylo Mirchev called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to request an explanation from the French Embassy in Sofia and guarantee the safe return of the “Levski” supporters.

What Has Been Confirmed So Far

Bulgaria’s Consul General in Lyon, Nadya Zhivkova-Vaneva, said that no Bulgarian citizen had been arrested and that no Bulgarian citizen was in hospital. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the French authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

The clashes took place before and during the match between “Olympique Marseille” and “Levski” at the “Vélodrome” stadium. The match from the fifth round of the main phase of the Europa League ended with a 1–0 victory for the hosts. The French authorities had previously limited the number of Bulgarian supporters at the stadium to 500 because of the risk assessment.

The Bulgarian Football Union has already notified UEFA about the aggression against “Levski” fans. The next institutional step in Bulgaria is the preparation of the joint parliamentary declaration.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg