Peak sea waves more than 7 meters high are possible in parts of the Black Sea over the weekend. Meteo Balkans is warning of the dangerous phenomenon, clarifying that this refers to the maximum height of individual powerful waves, rather than the average wave height.

“In practice, this means that not every wave at sea will reach 7 meters, but the forecast itself is a red flag for extremely stormy weather and a serious danger to shipping, especially smaller boats and yachts,” the meteorologists said.

If the forecast scenario materializes, flooding of low-lying coastal areas, damage to beach infrastructure and the shifting of sandy shorelines are possible. At present, there is no data that these consequences have already occurred.

National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology expects strong winds and waves of up to force 5

The warning of dangerous sea conditions is also confirmed by the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. For November 28, the institute expects the north-northeasterly wind to strengthen, with gusts of up to 20–24 meters per second. The sea state will reach force 4, and in the evening it will be force 4–5 outside the bays.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, there will be rainfall along the Black Sea coast, heavier along the southern coastline. The forecast for November 28 calls for temperatures of between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius in Varna, Burgas and Ahtopol, while the sea water temperature will be between 12 and 14 degrees.

In its weekly forecast, the institute says that rainfall will intensify on Saturday, while the wind will be from the north-northeast. On Sunday, the rainfall will ease, but windy and cold weather will persist. Rising river levels are possible in the Black Sea basin as a result of the rainfall, with expected water volumes remaining below the alert thresholds.

Sources: novini.bg