The Directorate General for Fire Safety and Civil Protection urged drivers to travel only if absolutely necessary due to the expected significant rainfall and the worsening situation in parts of the country.

“Travel only if absolutely necessary,” the Directorate General for Fire Safety and Civil Protection recommends. Before setting out, vehicles should have sufficient fuel and be prepared for winter conditions. Drivers should choose main roads, even if the route is longer, carry warm clothing and set off with fully charged mobile phones.

Warning of Rain, Snow and Strong Winds

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts that precipitation in northern Bulgaria and the higher western plains will change from rain to snow. Snow cover, blizzards and drifting snow are expected, and in the Fore-Balkan region it may exceed 30 centimetres.

There is a discrepancy in the published warnings concerning the areas under a red code alert. BTA’s information lists Vidin, Vratsa, Lovech, Montana, Sofia Region, Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo. In the Interior Ministry’s statement of 27 November, the red code is listed for six regions – Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Sofia Region, Lovech and Gabrovo, while Veliko Tarnovo is included in the orange code list. The same distinction was published by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

What to Do in the Event of Flooding

In the event of flooding, people should move to higher ground and stay away from ravines and rivers. They should not cross fast-flowing water, stand under or on bridges, or use underpasses, overpasses and other places that may be flooded.

The Directorate General for Fire Safety and Civil Protection also warns people not to drive into flooded sections of road. The Interior Ministry reports possible local flooding in the low-lying areas of the Black Sea basin during the afternoon and evening hours, as well as overnight into 29 November.

Sources: bta.bg, mediapool.bg