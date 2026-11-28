Students living in dormitories in “Studentski Grad” have been without proper heating and hot water for weeks. Some of them heat water with electric kettles and heaters, warm their rooms with fan heaters, and use gyms to shower or return to their family homes.

“I heat my water with various heating appliances and shower at the gym I attend,” student Nikolay Georgiev told BNT. According to him, his electricity bill has already increased because of the additional appliances. “There should be consideration of compensation for students regarding our bills, since we are currently left out in the cold,” he urged.

Angel Stoykov, chairman of the National Representation of Student Councils, told NOVA that more than 80% of the dormitories in “Studentski Grad” have problems with hot water. According to him, some buildings have been without heating and hot water for more than two months.

According to information cited by Mediapool, nearly half of the students in the dormitories are without both services.

“We have not had water for quite some time. I am currently in my fourth year. There has been hot water quite rarely since my first year,” another student told BNT. According to him, sometimes there is neither hot nor cold water, while some buildings have also received reports of problems with electricity.

Crisis Task Force, but No Specific Deadline

On November 26, Sofia Municipality, “Toplofikatsia Sofia,” the Ministry of Education and Science and representatives of higher education institutions set up a crisis task force. It is tasked with monitoring repairs and the elimination of breakdowns, as well as providing better information to students and universities.

More than 50 breakdowns were fixed in 10 days, but over the same period more than 20 new ones occurred. More than 200 people and over 15 teams with heavy machinery are working on site. Nevertheless, “Toplofikatsia Sofia” did not specify a deadline for restoring normal heat supply in “Studentski Grad,” as this depends on the pressure in the network and the elimination of new faults.

The company’s executive director, Petar Petrov, said that the lasting solution was to replace the heat distribution network. Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev warned that the most affected areas faced a real risk of the problems continuing throughout the entire heating season.

Universities Demand Compensation

The administrations of the affected universities requested a specific plan with clear deadlines and designated officials. They are also calling for an urgent inspection of the electrical installations in the dormitories because of the widespread use of heating appliances, as well as for a mechanism to compensate students for the additional electricity costs.

The higher education institutions warned that, in the absence of immediate action, they could take legal steps and seek compensation for proven damages and expenses. Meanwhile, a protest against the heating crisis brought together residents from more than 20 Sofia neighborhoods.

The problem is no longer limited to individual breakdowns. According to data presented by NOVA, “Toplofikatsia Sofia’s” network has not been comprehensively renovated for decades, while the company’s debts to suppliers and creditors exceed 1.3 billion euros.

The questions of who will pay for the repairs, whether there will be compensation and whether a lasting solution to the crisis is possible will be raised in the episode “Without Heating” of “NOVA’s Topic,” which will be broadcast on November 28 after the main news bulletin.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg