Bobov Dol Prison was officially closed on November 20, 2026, and around 200 inmates and employees are being gradually transferred to the new complex in the village of Samoranovo. The transfer is expected to be completed by mid-December. The closure was prompted by the building’s severe deterioration and the lack of economic justification for future investment in it, the Ministry of Justice said.

For the employees, the change does not mean layoffs. They will continue working in Samoranovo, which is located around 20 kilometers from Bobov Dol. For the town, however, the relocation brings an end to an activity that for decades had generated a steady flow of people, including visitors to inmates.

“On Saturdays and Sundays, the town would really come alive with people, those who came to visit. After all, these are people who shop in Bobov Dol,” said Mayor Elza Velichkova. In her words, the reduction in jobs is yet another blow to the municipality. “And if they close down the municipality, there will be nothing left,” she told BNT.

The Town Is Losing Yet Another Source of Employment

Bobov Dol has been linked to the prison since April 1956. Initially, 200 inmates transferred from a correctional labor dormitory in Pernik were housed there. Over the years, the institution was among the permanent employers and supported an additional flow of customers to local shops and services.

“We had one enterprise here, and they took that away too. That is the truth. They closed down Bobov Dol. This place used to be teeming with people. I have been a bank employee on the first floor for 40 years, and they have already closed the bank,” said local resident Roza Stoilkova. Her words describe the accumulated sense of economic contraction in the town, where the closure of the prison comes after other job losses.

What Is Being Relocated to Samoranovo

The new complex in Samoranovo has a capacity for 400 inmates. In addition to the prison building, it includes an administrative building, a training center for employees, a transitional unit, a school, industrial workshops, a sports field and a chapel. The Dr. Petar Beron School is also being gradually relocated, and during the new school year it is expected to provide education to 68 inmates from first to twelfth grade.

For now, there is no decision in Bobov Dol on the future use of the vacated buildings. Rumors have circulated among local residents that the former prison could be used as a migrant accommodation center. Mayor Elza Velichkova said she had sent a letter to the Ministry of Justice and had received assurances on August 10, 2026, that such an option was not currently being considered.

Thus, after the relocation to Samoranovo, the question remains open not only of how the employees’ daily lives will change, but also of what will replace the prison as an economic factor for Bobov Dol.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg