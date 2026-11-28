The “Nanka Creative” workshop in the Smolyan village of Smilyan will host a day for swapping clothes, books and toys. The initiative was organized by Mariana Barakchieva-Roder and is called “Buy Nothing Day” (“Buy Nothing Day”).

The event is intended as an alternative to shopping around “Black Friday.” Visitors can bring items they no longer use but that could make someone else happy, and exchange them with other participants.

Free Repairs and Clothing Illustrations

Each participant will be able to receive a free repair of up to two items of clothing. The minor alterations will be carried out by seamstresses at “Nanka Creative.”

The organizers have also arranged free printing of illustrations by artist Rositsa Hadzhieva on blouses and T-shirts. The idea is for the clothing and items to be used for longer instead of being thrown away.

Buy Nothing Day originated in Canada in 1992 as an initiative against excessive consumption. In North America, the day is observed around “Black Friday,” while in many other countries it is associated with the last Saturday of November. In 2026, the date in North America is November 27.

The initiative in Smilyan is also connected with the activities of the hosts. The family company “Nanka Creative” produces merino wool clothing, which is sold to customers in Bulgaria, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, New Zealand and Mexico.

Sources: bta.bg, dbr.bg, time.com