The level of the Danube River continues to rise from Lom to Silistra, while a decline has been recorded near Novo Selo. The biggest increase over the past 24 hours was recorded near Svishtov – 18 centimetres, bringing the level to 204 cm. Near Silistra, the river has risen by 15 cm to 161 cm, while near Oryahovo the increase is 14 cm, bringing the level to 194 cm.

Data from the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River show a 12 cm rise near Lom, where the level is 314 cm. Near Ruse, the water level is 151 cm, while near Nikopol it is 251 cm. At the westernmost point of the Bulgarian section, near Novo Selo, the level is 228 cm – 22 cm lower than in the previous measurement.

Near Oryahovo, the ferry connection with the Romanian town of Bechet is operating normally. The water level of 194 cm is well above the critical threshold of around 15 cm, below which the platform suspends operations. The services resumed on 19 November after a period of low water levels that prevented crossings.

Wind may temporarily halt services

Although the river level is no longer causing difficulties for the ferry, strong gusts may lead to temporary interruptions. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology is forecasting cloudy and windy weather, precipitation that will quickly turn to snow in northern Bulgaria, as well as strengthening north-easterly winds. “In northern Bulgaria and the high western plains, rain will quickly turn to snow and a snow cover will form,” the NIMH said.

Gusts of between 7 and 9 metres per second have been measured along the river. Travellers using the border crossing should therefore check the status of the services immediately before departure.

Another rise is expected at the beginning of December

The short-term forecast by the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River expects the wave of higher water levels to move downstream over the coming days. Near Oryahovo, levels of up to 206 cm are expected on 29 November and up to 210 cm on 30 November, after which the level will gradually fall to around 191 cm on 4 December.

Near Ruse, the forecast is for around 186 cm on 29 November, 196 cm on 30 November and a peak of around 204 cm on 2 December. Near Silistra, levels of up to 175 cm are expected on 29 November. The rise follows a period of exceptionally low water levels – in August, a level of minus 98 cm was recorded near Oryahovo, while in October the river near Ruse fell to minus 131 cm, leading to serious restrictions on shipping.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg