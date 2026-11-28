“Ever since I was a child, we have been talking about the problems of Toplofikatsiya – Valyo Toploto, the golden bathtubs, the draining of the company, the lack of investment in the network. When only 6–7 km have been repaired for years on end out of a network spanning more than 1,300 km, the bill was bound to come due eventually. And it has come due now.” This was stated by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev on bTV’s “Face to Face” programme.

After appearing on the programme, Vasil Terziev joined the students who were protesting at Orlov Most over heating and hot water problems in the dormitories and spoke with them.

Terziev said that, at present, around 2% of the households served by the company are affected by problems with heat supply. The number of breakdowns, however, has increased more than fourfold – from 118 during the same period last year to 500 this year. Without urgent investment, the problem could affect significantly more households during the next heating season.

“I understand the people’s dissatisfaction. For me, every household without heating and hot water is an extremely serious problem. There is no way to make up for years of inaction, years of negligence, years of theft. But my focus is not on looking back and saying how difficult things are,” the mayor stressed.

An urgent replacement of between 70 and 100 km of heating pipelines is needed

Terziev recalled that the main decisions regarding the management of Toplofikatsiya Sofia are in the hands of the Sofia Municipal Council, which approves the company’s business plan, its repair plan and the funds for rehabilitating the network.

Over the past two years, the mayor has consistently worked to find a long-term solution – changing the management model, restructuring the debt, amendments to the regulatory framework and attracting investment amounting to €1.5 billion, of which more than €600 million is needed for the network.

More than 95% of the most problematic network in the area of Sofia East Thermal Power Plant has not been replaced, with some of it being 50–60 years old.

“The solution is to replace between 70 and 100 km of the most compromised pipes in the most decisive way possible. It does not matter that it is winter; there is nothing to wait for the right moment for,” Terziev said.

The Sofia Municipal Council has undertaken to review the company’s investment programme for 2017 as early as January, so that the necessary repairs can be carried out before the next heating season.

The state also has a responsibility

Toplofikatsiya Sofia has the opportunity to finance the replacement of the most compromised heating pipelines with its own funds if the state demonstrates the will to settle part of the company’s obligations to Bulgargaz.

Terziev insists that the €140 million owed to Toplofikatsiya Sofia by the Electricity System Security Fund, for which there is a ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court, should be used to repay its obligations to the gas supplier. A ruling is still pending on a further €60 million. This would allow the municipal company to direct its own financial resources towards repairs to the network.

The mayor is also calling for the 16% penalty interest owed to Bulgargaz on overdue payments to be reduced, as it further complicates the company’s financial recovery.

“This puts us in a vicious circle in which we accumulate enormous interest instead of allowing the company to invest in providing a better service,” Terziev explained.

More than 200 people are working on site to restore heat supply

At present, more than 200 people and over 15 teams with heavy machinery are working to repair the breakdowns, with their number increasing daily. More than 60 breakdowns have been repaired in the past week alone, while the last five scheduled repairs are nearing completion.

Heat supply is expected to be restored within the next two weeks in the lower parts of the city, including Druzhba. The situation remains more complicated in the higher parts of Mladost, the student dormitories, the Ministry of Interior Academy and the American College. Options are currently being examined for redirecting heat energy without further compromising the network, as well as alternative solutions for those affected.

Terziev did not hide the fact that there is a real danger that problems with heat supply in the worst-affected areas will continue throughout the entire heating season.

“I am telling you this quite honestly so that there are no false expectations,” the mayor said, stressing that until the compromised heating pipelines are replaced, no categorical promises can be made to citizens.

The crisis headquarters established on his initiative is expected to ensure daily coordination between the institutions and access to up-to-date information in real time, so that those affected know what is being done and what lies ahead.

The long-term solution must guarantee an affordable service

The mayor explained that the World Bank’s key role in the process of restoring Toplofikatsiya Sofia to financial health is to find common ground between the interests of all parties – Sofia Municipality, the state, citizens, Bulgargaz and the company itself.

While the municipality is calling for the debt to be written off, the state expects it to be repaid in full, including accrued interest, while citizens want the most affordable service possible against the backdrop of rising natural gas prices.

“Someone always pays the bill – either the citizen, the business or a combination of the two. Until we move away from these promises, in which no one says how we will pay the bill, it is postponed over time and becomes only more expensive. The same applies to the pipes,” Terziev said.

The expectations of the World Bank are that it will propose a sustainable financial and management model that guarantees a socially affordable price for the service, secures additional sources of revenue, including through cogeneration, and creates conditions for attracting an operator and a financing institution to implement the necessary investments.

The mayor stressed that solving the problems of Toplofikatsiya Sofia also requires a change in political culture – a willingness to speak openly about difficult decisions, their cost and the company’s actual condition.

“Until we move away from this political culture of saying what people want to hear instead of explaining the real situation, what we are doing, what we know and what we do not know, it will be difficult to solve the problems. When we have this honest conversation, when we all see the same thing and work together, we will find a solution, no matter how difficult it is,” Vasil Terziev said.

Terziev said that the current heating season would be difficult, but that his commitment was to make every effort before the next one to ensure that similar situations did not arise again.

The mayor thanked the protesting citizens for not blocking Orlov Most and assured them that the institutions were hearing their demands.

“We must solve the problems so that people have no reason to come out and block Orlov Most. Their demands are being heard, there is a commitment and there is an ambition to find a solution, no matter how difficult it is. When we work together – citizens and institutions – and act responsibly, without unnecessary political manoeuvring, things get done,” Vasil Terziev concluded.