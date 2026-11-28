Hristo Dimitrov, chairman of the Varna Municipal Council, described the Administrative Court’s decision to suspend the preliminary enforcement of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev’s removal as beneficial to the work of the local parliament. This means Kotsev can continue to perform his duties until a final ruling is issued in the case.

„From a pragmatic point of view, this is a good decision for the Municipal Council itself,“ Dimitrov said. According to him, appointing an acting mayor would create difficulties for the municipality, especially before the adoption of the 2027 budget.

The court’s ruling can be appealed before the Supreme Administrative Court within seven days. The judges stated that the immediate termination of the mayor’s mandate would affect not only Kotsev’s rights but also those of the citizens who elected him. The court has not yet issued a final ruling on the legality of the decision by the Municipal Election Commission.

Dimitrov: Varna Has No Contracts for Key Services

In his interview, Dimitrov rejected claims of a prearranged scenario to take control of Varna. He questioned who would want to take over the administration of a city which, in his view, has no contracts for waste collection, winter maintenance or infrastructure upkeep.

„Whoever comes in will take control of a city full of rubbish. A city that has no waste collection contract. A city that has no winter maintenance contract, and no one knows on which morning a car might crash on Asparuhov Bridge,“ Hristo Dimitrov said.

He said he could not comment on the reasons behind the Municipal Election Commission’s decision, as those fell within the commission’s own remit.

What He Said About TIM and His Meeting with Kiril Petkov

Dimitrov rejected claims that the „Alternative for Citizens“ group is linked to the TIM economic group. He acknowledged that it includes employees of „Himimport“ and „Holding Varna“, but pointed out that the formation brings together more than 50 companies from various sectors.

According to him, business representatives discuss ideas and opportunities for the city’s development but do not impose decisions on municipal councillors. Dimitrov also denied that pressure had been exerted on the group. He identified the lack of an investment climate, weak investor interest and Varna’s poor transport connectivity as the main issues.

The chairman of the Municipal Council also confirmed that he had met with Kiril Petkov between the first round and the runoff of the 2023 local elections. According to him, the meeting had been initiated by Petkov and was related to seeking support for the second round.

Dimitrov said the group had given Kotsev its full support but had subsequently become disappointed with his administration. He suggested that some of the nearly 11,000 votes he received in the first round may have been transferred to Kotsev in the runoff. In his view, the rift between them emerged several months after the election.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg