Traffic in the Sofia-bound tube of the „Topli Dol“ Tunnel on the „Hemus“ Motorway is being restored at around 9:00 a.m. This means that traffic through the facility will be able to use both tubes without restrictions until January 11, 2027, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

Repairs in the Sofia-bound tube will be temporarily suspended to facilitate travel to Northern Bulgaria during the holiday period. After January 11, traffic will again be restricted until the construction and installation works are completed. The projected deadline for the final completion of the repairs is April 2027.

Warnings of wintry conditions

The Road Infrastructure Agency recommends that drivers avoid sudden manoeuvres and refrain from overtaking specialised vehicles treating the road surfaces. Traffic may be temporarily restricted when necessary due to snow clearance operations. The agency said:

„The blocking of traffic by vehicles that are not prepared for the winter season makes travel more difficult for everyone else, as well as the work of snow-clearing equipment.“

On November 28, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a red-code warning for significant precipitation, strong winds and snow cover exceeding 30 centimetres in six regions. The information submitted by the Bulgarian News Agency referred to seven regions, but the current warning from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology applies to six.

Repairs began in 2023

The „Topli Dol“ Tunnel is located at kilometre 39 of the „Hemus“ Motorway and was commissioned in 1985. The facility has not undergone a major overhaul to date. The tube in the direction of Varna is 883 metres long, while the Sofia-bound tube is 878 metres long.

The major overhaul began in November 2023. As part of the works, two pedestrian cross-connections between the tubes have been built for use in the event of an emergency evacuation. Work remains to be completed on the reinforcement, waterproofing, lighting, power supply, ventilation, video surveillance, and control and safety systems.

The Road Infrastructure Agency called on drivers to travel in vehicles prepared for wintry conditions and to monitor changes in traffic organisation. Information is available through the road agency and by calling 0700 130 20.

Sources: bta.bg