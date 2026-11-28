As of 11:00 a.m., the movement of heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tons through Troyan Pass is being restricted. The reason is the heavy snowfall, said the director of the Lovech Regional Road Administration, Eng. Georgi Genov.

“The snow cover there is already 7–8 centimeters and continues to increase,” Genov said. According to him, the snowfall began in the early hours of the day.

The Troyan–Karnare Pass is being cleared by two machines, while two others are ready to join them. The remaining national roads in Lovech Region are passable. Three machines are spreading sand on the Hemus Motorway.

The restriction has been introduced against the backdrop of expected severe winter conditions in the Lovech region. A red warning for significant snowfall had been issued for the Troyan area, with forecasts of snow cover exceeding 30 centimeters and strong to storm-force winds. Ninety-five machines had been prepared to maintain the national road network in the region.

Sources: bta.bg