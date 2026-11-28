Agricultural producers from the municipality of General Toshevo are protesting with heavy machinery against plans to extract natural gas in the area. The action was organised by the Association of Bulgarian Grain Producers – 2006 and is aimed at protecting agricultural land and water resources in Dobrudja.

The machinery began gathering around 9:00 a.m. near the railway station. The town’s exit towards Dobrich was then closed, while tractors and vehicles moved in a convoy several kilometres long. The machines stopped in front of the General Toshevo Municipal Hall.

The protest coincides with the final public consultation on the investment proposal to develop the “Spasovo” field in the “Dobrich” block. The meeting is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the municipal building. As part of the procedure, consultations have already been held in four settlements in the municipality on 11 and 12 November.

What the project envisages

The proposal by “Regional Gas Company” JSC envisages the exploration and extraction of natural gas in four sections – “Rogozina”, “Chernookovo”, “Kalina” and “Rogozina East”. Agricultural producers have expressed concerns about the potential impact of the activities on fertile soils and groundwater.

The issue is once again dividing the local community, after a local referendum was held in the municipality of General Toshevo in 2017. At the time, 96.91% of voters opposed the municipality approving spatial development plans for the exploration, extraction and processing of underground resources, including natural gas.

The procedure continues after a legal dispute

The investment proposal had been considered before. Following an initial refusal by the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Varna, the investor appealed the decision. The refusal was subsequently overturned through legal proceedings, and in July 2022 the Supreme Administrative Court upheld the return of the case file for a new review.

The procedure is now continuing with updated and supplemented documentation for the environmental impact assessment. Following the public consultation, the competent authorities must examine the opinions and objections submitted before a decision is made on the project.

Sources: bta.bg, pronewsdobrich.bg, 24plovdiv.bg