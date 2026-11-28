The Tsarevo Municipality is warning of severe weather conditions over the weekend. An orange weather warning has been issued for Saturday for strong winds with gusts of up to 115 kilometres per hour and significant rainfall, which could reach 65 litres per square metre in 24 hours.

Strong northeasterly winds are expected along the coast. The roughest seas will be in the early hours of Sunday, around 5:00 a.m. Waves are forecast to reach nearly 4 metres off Tsarevo and Ahtopol and nearly 5 metres off Sinemorets. In Ahtopol, the precipitation will be a mixture of rain and snow.

„Be careful, especially near the sea, rivers and ravines,“ the Tsarevo Municipality said. In the event of an immediate danger or the need for emergency assistance, citizens should call 112. The municipality’s duty phone number is 0590 5 50 18.

The forecast has changed compared with the previous day

The warning follows an announcement from 27 November, when forecasts indicated waves of up to 3.7 metres off Tsarevo, 4 metres off Ahtopol and 4.3 metres off Sinemorets. The new figures are higher, with the roughest seas expected on Sunday morning.

According to the latest forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, at around 8:00 a.m. on Monday, wave heights along the municipality’s coastline are expected to be between 3 and 3.6 metres. The municipal warning also states that Saturday’s orange weather warning is related to rainfall of between 35 and 65 litres per square metre in 24 hours, or more than 30 litres per square metre in six hours.

Sources: bntnews.bg