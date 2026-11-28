Trust in public media is earned every day, but it can be lost in an instant. This was stated by the director general of the Bulgarian National Radio, Milen Mitev, on the BNT programme “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov”.

“Trust is something that has to be earned every day. It takes a long time to win it, but it can be lost in an instant,” Mitev said. According to him, public media in Europe are among the sources of information that people trust the most.

Data from a Eurobarometer survey published in 2022 show that public television and radio stations, including their online platforms, were identified as the most trusted source of news in the European Union by 49% of respondents. By comparison, print media were cited by 39%, while private television and radio stations were cited by 27%.

BNR calls for sustainable funding

Mitev described the financial situation of public media in Bulgaria as unsatisfactory. According to the comparative data he cited, the total funding for the Bulgarian National Radio and the Bulgarian National Television amounts to €14 per person per year. By this measure, Bulgaria ranks second to last in the European Union, with only Romania behind it at €11 per person.

“Public media cannot be strong without adequate funding,” the director general of the BNR said. He pointed out that over the past 25 years, the radio has increased its broadcast output by one third, while its staff has declined by nearly one quarter.

According to Mitev, the protests by the BNR orchestras are not related solely to the specific increase in remuneration of around €200 per person. The main demand was to establish an independent and sustainable funding mechanism that would also take the maintenance of musical ensembles into account.

Radio seeks to reach younger audiences

Mitev identified news avoidance as a particularly strong trend among young people. That is why the BNR is striving to present serious information in a more accessible format and distribute its content through audio and video platforms, as well as through its own digital services.

“Content has long ceased to be enough if it is not presented in the right format,” he said. In his words, listeners have an increasingly wide range of choices, and radio now competes not only with other media, but also with every content creator for the audience’s limited time.

Six ensembles to perform together on stage in Plovdiv

The BNR will present its six ensembles at a three-day festival in Plovdiv on 1, 2 and 3 December. The programme features the Symphony Orchestra, Mixed Choir, Big Band, Folk Music Orchestra, Children’s Radio Choir and the vocal group “Radio Children”.

The soloists include Georgi Andreev, Militsa Gladnishka, Orlin Pavlov and Peyo Peev. The festival is being held with the support and funding provided under the Ministry of Culture’s cultural calendar. Mitev described the event as the beginning of a process through which the radio’s ensembles can reach audiences outside Sofia more often.

Sources: bntnews.bg, brusselstimes.com