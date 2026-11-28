Snow is falling on the „Petrohan“ Pass, and the temperature in the area is minus 2 degrees. The rain has turned to snow, with the road surface lightly snow-covered in places. The route has been treated and gritted, and the pass remains open to traffic, duty officers from the Road Infrastructure Agency reported.

The Road Infrastructure Agency called on drivers to set off in vehicles prepared for winter conditions. The „Petrohan“ Pass is passable, but if the snowfall continues, conditions may change quickly due to the low temperatures and possible icing. The other roads in the Montana region are wet.

At the discretion of the regional road administrations and the National Coordination Centre, traffic through the pass may be temporarily halted after 2:00 p.m. if the snow cover exceeds 15 centimeters. The measure is intended to ensure that the road surface can be cleared and treated.

Blizzards and drifting snow expected

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts that precipitation in the mountains will be mainly snow, accompanied by strong and stormy northeastern winds. According to the institute, blizzards and drifting snow are possible, while snow cover is expected to form in Northern Bulgaria and the high western plains.

The NIMH forecast calls for colder weather and continuing winter precipitation on Sunday as well. Rain in most of Southern Bulgaria is also expected to turn to snow then. This means that those travelling through the „Petrohan“ Pass should take into account not only the current condition of the route, but also the possible accumulation of new snow cover.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, vracanews.bg