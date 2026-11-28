Bulgaria is calling on the European Union to lift the bans on imports of Russian pig iron and mining equipment and to remove two Russian individuals from the proposed new sanctions list. In return, Sofia is ready to support a broader range of new measures against Moscow, The Kyiv Independent reports, citing four diplomats from member states.

The demands were made as part of negotiations on the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, proposed by the European Commission on November 23. The package has not yet been finally adopted. According to diplomatic sources, Bulgaria and Italy are the two countries that have raised substantive objections to individual elements of the proposals.

What Sofia wants

Bulgaria’s position concerns two bans adopted in previous rounds of EU sanctions. One is related to Russian pig iron, which is used as an intermediate product in steel production. The other concerns mining equipment.

Sofia is also objecting to the inclusion of a Russian chemical company and a Russian citizen on the new lists. According to the diplomats, Bulgaria fears that sanctions against the chemical company could affect agriculture because of its role in fertilizer production. The Russian citizen is linked to a nuclear facility with both civilian and military purposes. The Bulgarian side cites nuclear safety concerns, but the exact reasons have not been publicly clarified.

EU and Ukrainian representatives suspect that commercial interests are behind the request to lift the import restrictions. One of the diplomats claims that Bulgaria cited unsuccessful attempts to diversify supplies. Bulgaria’s Permanent Representation to the EU did not comment to The Kyiv Independent.

What the new package includes

The European Commission’s proposal expands restrictions on Russia’s financial system and crypto platforms. It provides for a ban on transactions with around 60 Russian banks and their exclusion from the SWIFT system. Additional measures are proposed against payment networks in third countries that help circumvent the sanctions.

The package includes an expansion of the ban on European services for Russia’s energy sector, the addition of more than 70 vessels to the list of Russia’s shadow fleet, and a visa ban for former Russian military personnel. The European Commission also proposes that Russian teams and athletes be barred from competing under the Russian flag in sporting events in the EU, as well as restrictions on Russian sponsors in European sport and culture.

Previous dispute over Russian sanctions

“We will continue to propose new sanctions until Russia shows a genuine intention for lasting peace in Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

This is not the first time in 2026 that Bulgaria has attached conditions to the EU’s sanctions policy. In June, the country insisted that Russian Patriarch Kirill not be included on a sanctions list. In September, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that Sofia had asked for Kirill, Vagit Alekperov and Iskander Makhmudov to be removed from the list. According to him, the requests were granted.

Member states aim to finalize the agreement on the 22nd package in December, probably at the meeting of foreign ministers on December 14, before the meeting of the European Council later that month.

Sources: kyivindependent.com, bnrnews.bg, apnews.com