France owes Bulgaria full information about the attack on Levski fans in Marseille. This was stated by Dimitar Zdravkov, an MP from Progressive Bulgaria and chair of the Committee on Education and Science in the 52nd National Assembly.

“We witnessed barbarity in the heart of Europe,” Zdravkov said on the air of “Good Morning, Europe.” He pointed out that the National Assembly had adopted a joint declaration condemning what happened and calling on the French state, FIFA and UEFA to clarify the preliminary risk assessment, the response during the attack and the sanctions envisaged.

According to him, the gratitude expressed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev to the French authorities carries diplomatic weight and should lead to greater attention from President Emmanuel Macron.

11 Bulgarians injured, five were taken to hospital

“The French state owes Bulgaria, at the very least, full information about what happened,” Dimitar Zdravkov said.

The attack took place on November 26 in connection with the match between Olympique de Marseille and Levski, which ended in a 1–0 victory for the hosts. According to data cited by Agence France-Presse, 11 Bulgarian supporters were injured in the clashes, five of whom were taken to hospital. The French prosecutor’s office has opened two investigations following the incidents.

The case also prompted a reaction in Bulgaria. On November 27, Levski supporters protested outside the French Embassy in Sofia, demanding justice and punishment for those responsible.

Zdravkov said that following the attack, the issue of the safety of Bulgarian citizens at international sporting events must be raised. He did not specify a deadline by which he expects the French authorities to provide the requested information.

Zdravkov also commented on the European loan for Ukraine

During the conversation, the MP also spoke about Bulgaria’s participation in the joint European loan for Ukraine. According to him, the country will not provide direct aid, but will act as a guarantor for the mechanism together with the other European countries.

Zdravkov said that the government was insisting that part of the funds be used for non-military activities and reconstruction. In his words, diplomacy must remain the leading tool for resolving the conflict, as there is no military solution.

Sources: euronews.bg, bntnews.bg, afp.com