The draft budget for 2027 is making people poorer and is a “catastrophe for the country,” We Continue the Change leader Assen Vassilev said in Vidin. He spoke after a meeting with party members and supporters attended by more than 100 people.

Vassilev placed emphasis on funding for the Vidin–Botevgrad road. According to him, EUR 204 million had been earmarked in the 2024 budget for work on the three sections, while the current draft allocates EUR 62 million. The amount is lower even than the initially planned EUR 68 million.

We Continue the Change will raise the issue of funding for the project again during discussions on the State Budget Act, Vassilev said. He identified completion of the road, the construction of a gas connection for the industrial zone and the use of geothermal energy as key to the region’s development. The geothermal energy project had been included in the Recovery and Resilience Plan but was subsequently removed.

Criticism of incomes and pensions

According to Vassilev, the draft budget provides for a 5% increase in incomes amid inflation of 6% over the past month. He said the increase would not cover everyone employed in the public sector.

He also criticized the pension policy. According to him, pensions are expected to increase by 7.8%, but 1.2 million pensioners will remain below the poverty line. Vassilev pointed to a minimum pension of EUR 374 from July 1, compared with a poverty line of EUR 443.

“The best anti-inflation measure is for incomes to grow faster than prices,” Assen Vassilev said.

He also warned about the impact of higher natural gas and electricity prices on food. In his view, more expensive gas will increase greenhouse costs, which could subsequently affect the prices of vegetables and other food products.

Parliament has already approved the draft at first reading

The National Assembly adopted the draft budget for 2027 at first reading on November 25, with 126 votes “for” and 81 “against.” It was supported only by the parliamentary majority. The draft envisages economic growth of 2.5% and a deficit of 3.5% of gross domestic product. It is due to be considered at second reading, when amendments may be submitted.

Vassilev said the budget lacked anti-crisis measures. We Continue the Change proposes that schools, churches, kindergartens, student dormitories and community centers once again pay electricity prices for household consumers rather than industrial tariffs.

According to Vassilev, bringing people back to northwestern Bulgaria requires well-paid jobs, a good hospital and a good school. He called for a new budget to be drafted by a new finance minister.

Sources: bta.bg, economic.bg, vesti.bg