Traffic involving cargo ships bound for Bulgarian ports is declining, and shipowners are increasingly hesitant about sending cargo to Varna and Burgas. This was reported by Thomas Alexa, a senior analyst at the British maritime security and risk management company Ambrey, in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

“Overall, voyages destined for Romanian and Bulgarian ports have declined,” Alexa said. According to him, questions from clients about whether voyages to Bulgaria and Romania are safe have now become a daily occurrence, whereas before the attacks in Bulgarian and Romanian waters they were rare.

Attacks are changing routes

According to Ambrey data, 10 strikes on ships at sea were recorded between 5 and 28 October – eight involving unmanned aerial vehicles and two involving unmanned surface vessels. The company attributes them to Russia. Nine of the 10 ships attacked in Romanian and Bulgarian waters were linked to Ukrainian trade, the analysis says.

Separate information cited by the Bulgarian National Radio states that between 6 October and 17 November, seven cargo ships were struck in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. Four of them sank immediately, while around 30 sailors remain missing. Including the strikes in Romanian waters, the number of affected ships during the period reached 15.

Ambrey recorded a total of 696 security-related events in the western Black Sea, around 537 of which occurred in Ukrainian waters. The company says that the changed geography of the attacks increases the threat to all vessels in the region, although the risk of a direct strike on ships with no links to Ukraine has been assessed as ranging from minimal to low.

Ukrainian exports seek alternatives

Pressure on maritime routes has intensified following the temporary suspension of operations at Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. According to data cited by the Bulgarian National Radio, voyages to Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi fell from 239 in June to 16 in August. Some ships have been redirected to Danube ports, but they cannot make up for the lost capacity.

Against this backdrop, traffic to the Baltic Sea is increasing. According to Alexa, Russia has greater opportunities to redirect some of its cargo to the Baltic and the Far East, while the alternatives available to the other Black Sea countries are more limited.

No data on a complete halt to operations

Lloyd’s List reports that some shipowners are challenging orders to call at Bulgarian and Romanian ports. This could lead to delayed deliveries, route changes and higher transport costs, but it does not mean that all voyages have been cancelled.

An important limitation is that Ambrey has not published separate statistics on the number of calls at Varna and Burgas alone. The available data describe the overall change in risk and shipowners’ behaviour in the western Black Sea, rather than independently measuring the decline in port traffic in Bulgaria.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, gcaptain.com, lloydslist.com