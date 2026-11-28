European Democrat Students (EDS) adopted a resolution by a unanimous vote condemning the violence surrounding the match between „Olympique Marseille“ and „Levski“. The document was submitted at the proposal of GERB’s Youth Organization by GERB-SDS Member of Parliament Stefan Arsov and the chairman of GERB’s Youth Organization in Sofia, Nikola Skorcheliev.

The resolution concerns the clashes in Marseille on November 26, in which 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured. Six of them were transported to hospital, while the others received medical assistance at the scene. As of November 28, three Bulgarians were still in hospital, with one of the injured in intensive care with a head injury, but conscious and responsive.

What the European students called for

The document calls on the French authorities to immediately establish the identities of all those involved in the attacks and conduct a „full, independent and transparent investigation“. EDS also called for the perpetrators to be held criminally liable and for the injured to receive justice and compensation.

It also calls for the actions of law enforcement authorities and the security arrangements during the incidents to be clarified.

Our message is clear: Bulgarian citizens are not alone, and violence cannot be allowed to go without consequences!

Stefan Arsov said this. In his words, Bulgaria must raise important questions and insist on concrete action. Nikola Skorcheliev described the unanimous support for the resolution as a sign that „the Bulgarian voice matters“.

Three Bulgarians remain in hospital

According to data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, three injured people remain in hospital. The „Spartan“ military aircraft is on standby to transport them to Bulgaria if necessary, but no such request has been made so far.

Following the clashes, the Marseille prosecutor’s office opened two investigations – into the violence against Levski supporters and into actions related to alleged Nazi gestures by Bulgarian fans. BNT reported that UEFA has also opened disciplinary proceedings against „Olympique Marseille“.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg