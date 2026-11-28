The Petrohan Pass remains passable in winter conditions as five specialised machines clear and grit the roadway. Snow is falling in the area, the temperature is minus 2 degrees, and the snow cover is between 5 and 10 centimetres, the Montana Regional Road Administration said.

Four snowploughs and one loader are involved in treating the route. The road administration is urging drivers to exercise increased caution and to drive at a speed appropriate to the road conditions. Vehicles must be prepared for winter driving.

“Travel only if absolutely necessary, in vehicles with full fuel tanks and on main roads,” advises the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection at the Ministry of Interior.

The warning is linked to the significant precipitation expected in parts of the country. The Road Infrastructure Agency has provided for the possibility of temporarily suspending traffic if the snow cover exceeds 15 centimetres, so that the road surfaces can be cleared and treated.

Truck restriction at Troyan Pass

As of 11:00 a.m., traffic through Troyan Pass has been restricted for heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes due to heavy snowfall. The director of the Lovech Regional Road Administration, engineer Georgi Genov, said that the measure applies to traffic through the pass while the snowfall is making road maintenance difficult.

The difference between the two passes shows how restrictions are introduced gradually depending on the accumulated snow cover and the machines’ ability to maintain safe traffic. At present, no ban on passage has been introduced at Petrohan, but the road conditions require winter tyres, lower speed and readiness for changes to the traffic regime.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg