The BG-ALERT early warning system has been activated in the territory of Tsarevo Municipality due to expected worsening weather conditions. The warning concerns sea waves of up to 4 metres and wind gusts of up to 115 km/h.

“Avoid coastal and riverside areas. We urge increased caution! If necessary, call 112!”, reads the message sent to residents.

The municipality is urging people not to visit coastal promenades, breakwaters, open piers and other places exposed to weather conditions. At present, the situation in the municipality is normal, but a more significant increase in wind strength and wave height is expected overnight into Sunday.

Dangerous conditions inland as well

The warning does not apply only to the seashore. Icy conditions are possible on the municipal road network in the area of the villages of Balgari, Kosti, Brodilovo and Fasanovo.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts that on 28 November, the north-northeasterly wind along the coast will strengthen, with gusts of up to 20-24 metres per second. Wave heights are expected to reach force 4, increasing to force 4-5 outside the bays in the evening.

The most adverse period is expected from Saturday evening until Sunday morning. The sea will remain stormy in the coming days, while the local administration is urging residents and visitors to the area to follow the warnings and call 112 in the event of imminent danger.

Sources: focus-news.net, bntnews.bg, dariknews.bg