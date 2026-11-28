GERB-SDS MPs Yordanka Fandakova, Krasimir Valchev and their colleagues have proposed a 7.5% increase in the salaries of lecturers at state higher education institutions. The idea is for university lecturers to receive the same increase planned for teachers in the draft state budget for 2027.

The proposal was made before the final vote on the budget law. The draft was submitted to the National Assembly on November 16, and on November 25 MPs debated it at first reading. This means that the size of the increase for lecturers at higher education institutions still depends on the progress of the budget procedure.

The draft provides for a lower increase for universities

The calculations for state higher education institutions provide funds for a 5% increase in the salaries of academic and administrative support staff. For pedagogical specialists in preschool and school education, the draft provides for a 7.5% increase as of January 1, 2027. The proposal therefore aims to bring the percentage for university lecturers in line with that for teachers.

“This is our consistent policy, aimed at increasing the motivation of teachers and lecturers,” Fandakova said. According to her, better-prepared specialists are among the main factors determining the quality of education.

Proposals for educational infrastructure as well

Alongside the salary increase, the MPs propose developing new programs for the construction and reconstruction of nurseries, kindergartens, schools, sports grounds and gymnasiums. The proposals also include a program for renovating student dormitories.

According to Fandakova, these programs will not be financed by the 2027 budget, but they should ensure readiness for implementation the following year.

The dispute also concerns education’s share of the budget

In the draft budget for 2027, education expenditure is calculated at 4% of gross domestic product. For 2026, the share is 4.3% of GDP. This reduction is one of the reasons Fandakova is insisting on changes between the first and final votes on the budget.

“Fiscal discipline and investment in human capital are not mutually exclusive goals!”, the MP said. She stated that education and science must remain a strategic national priority. The proposals will be considered as part of the procedure for the final adoption of the 2027 budget.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, bta.bg