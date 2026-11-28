Bulgaria is being used as a convenient public enemy by the government of Hristijan Mickoski to conceal the lack of solutions to North Macedonia’s social and economic problems. This was stated by university lecturer Oliver Andonov in an interview with BGNES.

According to him, the European negotiating framework for the country is final, and promises to renegotiate it with Sofia are impossible to fulfil.

“When a society has no solutions to its social and economic problems, does not fight corruption and is making no visible progress towards the European Union, it starts looking for enemies. For four or five years, Bulgaria has been a very convenient public enemy for Mickoski’s government,” Oliver Andonov said.

The lecturer identified three areas that he believes Skopje’s political elite systematically neglects – relations with the European Union, ties with Bulgaria and the country’s severe socio-economic condition. He also criticised the approach to European integration, saying that Brussels is often viewed primarily as a source of funding, without sufficient efforts towards legislative reforms and the fight against corruption.

The dispute with Sofia and the European path

Andonov described the underestimation of Bulgaria’s role as a risk for North Macedonia. According to him, normalising bilateral relations could secure Bulgarian support on the country’s path to the European Union.

He cited a scientific study according to which 27% of citizens of North Macedonia see no threat from Bulgaria. The remaining 73% are not necessarily hostile, but are mainly undecided, the lecturer believes. In his view, this leaves room for the gradual normalisation of relations.

The European Commission points out that North Macedonia has still not adopted the constitutional amendments undertaken as a commitment in 2022. They are intended to include Bulgarians and other communities in the country’s basic law. The country’s membership negotiations with the European Union were opened in July 2022, but the next stage remains contingent on fulfilling this commitment.

Kočani as an example of the weakness of civil society

In the interview, Andonov also commented on the reactions following the tragedy in Kočani. In the submitted material, he cites 64 fatalities and says that no sustained mass civic movement followed.

According to international agencies, the fire at a nightclub in Kočani on 16 March 2025 initially caused the deaths of 59 people, while The Associated Press later reported 61 victims. Following the tragedy, there were protests in the city and other parts of the country, as well as demands for accountability over safety violations at the club.

According to Andonov, public reactions in North Macedonia are often divided along ethnic and social lines, limiting pressure on the institutions.

Proposals for closer ties

Andonov called for Bulgarians to be included in North Macedonia’s Constitution and for the disputed part of the European process to be brought to an end. He also proposed practical measures to facilitate contacts between citizens of the two countries – joint border controls until North Macedonia joins the European Union and the Schengen Area, mutual recognition of health and social security contributions, and the automatic recognition of higher education diplomas.

“When citizens feel that it is normal to communicate with one another, that the border does not represent a serious obstacle, all the tension will subside very quickly,” the lecturer said.

Sources: dunavmost.com, enlargement.ec.europa.eu, investing.com