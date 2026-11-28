The Bulgarian Navy’s new mine warfare vessel “Briz” (61) crossed the Bosphorus and entered the Black Sea. The ship is expected to arrive at the Burgas Naval Base, where it will be stationed. The final leg of its voyage from Cagliari, Italy, to Burgas is 1,322 nautical miles long.

The senior national representative on board during the voyage is Captain 1st Rank Yordan Yordanov, commander of the Mine Countermeasures Ships Division of the Flotilla of Combat and Auxiliary Ships. Upon its arrival, “Briz” will be assigned to the division.

The First of Seven Ships

“Briz” is the former Belgian naval vessel “Bellis”, bearing the pennant number M916. On October 30, 2026, a ceremony for the hoisting of the Bulgarian naval flag was held at the Naval Base in Zeebrugge. The document transferring the ship from the Belgian to the Bulgarian Navy was also signed at that time.

The ship is the first of four Belgian minehunters that Bulgaria will receive under the Memorandum of Understanding with Belgium and the Netherlands. The document was signed by the defence ministers of the three countries on July 8, 2026. Over the coming years, Bulgaria is expected to acquire a total of seven mine warfare vessels.

“The new acquisition strengthens the capabilities of the Bulgarian Navy to detect and neutralize mine threats,” the Ministry of Defence said when the ship was accepted. The ministry described this as a contribution to security in the Black Sea region and to NATO’s defensive potential on the eastern flank.

The Ship Arrives Amid Joint Mine Countermeasures Operations

The arrival of “Briz” comes in a year in which Bulgaria assumed rotational command of the Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea. MCM Black Sea comprises the navies of Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey, which carry out missions to counter the threat posed by sea mines and to ensure the safety of navigation.

Until the arrival of the new ship, Bulgaria’s participation in the group was provided by vessels such as “Struma”, “Priboy” and “Captain 1st Rank Dimitar Dobrev”. After docking in Burgas, “Briz” will become part of the Bulgarian Navy’s permanent mine countermeasures capabilities.

Sources: maritime.bg, new.dnesplus.bg